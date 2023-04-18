Fast News

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warns the country's healthcare system is at risk of collapse.

Smoke rises from a central neighbourhood of Khartoum. (AP)

The Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force that have been battling the past four days for control of the country have agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire, media reports have said.

Still, hours before the cease-fire was reportedly set to begin on Tuesday, forces loyal to Sudan's two top generals continued fighting each other in the streets of Khartoum, underscoring the fragility of efforts to bring even a pause in the intensifying violence that has threatened to spiral even further into chaos.

Millions of Sudanese in the capital and other cities have been hiding in their homes, caught in the crossfire as rival forces pounded residential areas with artillery and airstrikes and engaged in gunfights outside.

Following a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State @SecBlinken and outreach by other friendly nations similarly calling for a temporary ceasefire, The RSF reaffirms its approval of a 24 HR armistice to ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded. 1/4 — Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (@GeneralDagllo) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, The World Health Organisation's chief called on Tuesday for the parties in the conflict in Sudan to provide access to medical facilities to all those requiring care, warning that medical supplies and personnel in the capital are running low.

"I want to be very clear: All parties must ensure unrestricted and safe access to health facilities for those injured and everyone in need of medical care," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing.

'Almost impossible' to provide aid in Khartoum: IFRC

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has said it was nearly impossible to provide humanitarian services around Khartoum and warned that the country's health system was at risk of collapse amid a deadly turf war between two rival security forces.

"The truth is that at the moment it is almost impossible to provide any humanitarian services in and around Khartoum," Farid Aiywar, IFRC head of delegation for Sudan, told reporters on Tuesday.

"There are calls from various organisations and people trapped asking for evacuation."

Aiywar warned that if disruptions to the Sudanese health system persisted, "it will almost go into a collapse."

Fighting between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan has killed over 200 people and wounded 1,800, damaging hospitals and hampering aid after four days of urban warfare.

A weeks-long power struggle exploded into deadly violence on Saturday between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup, Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary RSF.

Battles have taken place throughout the vast country, and there are fears of regional spillover.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed his concerns about situation in Sudan pic.twitter.com/RPykAzPpPg — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 18, 2023

Source: TRTWorld and agencies