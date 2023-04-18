Fast News

The international humanitarian organisation warns the country's healthcare system is at risk of collapse.

Smoke rises from a central neighbourhood of Khartoum. (AP)

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has said it was nearly impossible to provide humanitarian services around the Sudanese capital Khartoum and warned that the country's health system was at risk of collapse amid a deadly turf war between two rival security forces.

"The truth is that at the moment it is almost impossible to provide any humanitarian services in and around Khartoum," Farid Aiywar, IFRC head of delegation for Sudan, told reporters on Tuesday.

"There are calls from various organisations and people trapped asking for evacuation."

Aiywar warned that if disruptions to the Sudanese health system persisted, "it will almost go into a collapse."

Fighting between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan has killed more than 185 people and wounded 1,800, damaging hospitals and hampering aid after four days of urban warfare.

A weeks-long power struggle exploded into deadly violence on Saturday between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup, Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Battles have taken place throughout the vast country, and there are fears of regional spillover.

'Vital conversation with Blinken'

Meanwhile, Sudan's paramilitary RSF commander Dagalo, better known as Hemetti, said on Tuesday he held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which they discussed "pressing issues in Sudan."

"We discussed pressing issues in Sudan and our shared dedication to freedom, justice and democracy for our people," Hemetti said in a statement.

"We recognise the challenges before us, standing firm against extremism undermining our progress towards a just and democratic society," he added.

The RSF commander reaffirmed his "unwavering commitment to safeguarding innocent civilians" in RSF's areas of control.

Hemetti expressed his thanks "to Mr Blinken and the US for their continued support and shared commitment to restoring stability in Sudan."

Later taking to Twitter, Hemetti said the paramilitary force has agreed to a day-long armistice to allow the safe passage of civilians, including those wounded.

He said the decision was reached following the conversation with Blinken. However, he cast doubt on the intention of the Sudanese army to honour the ceasefire, accusing it of "bombing densely populated areas."

Following a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State @SecBlinken and outreach by other friendly nations similarly calling for a temporary ceasefire, The RSF reaffirms its approval of a 24 HR armistice to ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded. 1/4 — Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (@GeneralDagllo) April 18, 2023

Attack on EU ambassador

After being attacked at his residence in the capital Khartoum on Monday, the EU ambassador to Sudan is reportedly in good condition, the Irish media reported.

Aidan O'Hara, a senior Irish diplomat serving as the bloc's ambassador in Sudan, is said to be all right following the incident at his residence in Khartoum, said the daily Irish Times.

Micheal Martin, Ireland's deputy prime minister as well as foreign and defence minister, remarked that he was "deeply concerned at the serious incident."

"Although not seriously hurt, this is a gross violation of obligations to protect diplomats under the Vienna Convention. Aidan is an outstanding Irish and European diplomat who is serving the EU under the most difficult circumstances," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Joseph Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, said on Twitter, "This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention," adding that the security of diplomatic premises and staff is "a primary responsibility" of Sudan's authorities as well as an obligation under international law.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed his concerns about situation in Sudan pic.twitter.com/RPykAzPpPg — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 18, 2023

