Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic cabinet and politicians arrested since the October 25 coup will be released as part of the deal.

The deal is announced ahead of planned mass protests against the military takeover, the latest in a string of rallies that have left at least 40 people killed. (AA)

Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok have reached a deal for his return and the release the civilian leadership detained since last month's military coup.

Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats and all political detainees will be released under the agreement between the military and civilian political parties, said senior Sudanese mediator Fadlallah Burma Nasir on Sunday.

A group Sudanese mediators, who have been locked in talks to mediate a deal since the outbreak of the crisis, released a statement outlining the main points of the deal.

It includes the restoration of Hamdok as prime minister, the release of all detainees, and what it said was the resumption of the constitutional, legal and political consensus governing the transitional period.

The Sovereign Council will hold an urgent meeting on Sunday, said a source with knowledge of the talks.

Planned mass protests

The statement from the mediators said the deal was reached following an agreement among political factions, ex-rebel groups, and military figures.

The agreement will be officially announced later on Sunday, after the signing of its terms and the accompanying political declaration," the statement said.

Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change, said on Sunday it does not recognise any political agreement with the military.

The coalition said mass protests rejecting the military's power grab last month will continue

Hundreds of Sudanese anti-coup demonstrators rallied on Saturday to denounce a deadly crackdown which medics say has left 40 people dead since the military takeover. Wednesday was the deadliest day with 16 people killed.

Military coup

The agreement comes more than three weeks since General Abdel Fattah al Burhan derailed Sudan's transition towards civilian rule with a military coup.

The military dissolved Hamdok's cabinet and detained a number of civilians who held top positions under a power-sharing deal agreed with the military following Bashir's ouster.

Following the coup, Hamdok had demanded the release of all political detainees and a return to power sharing as a precondition for negotiating, according to sources close to him.

Western powers that had backed Sudan's political transition condemned the takeover and suspended some economic assistance to Sudan.

