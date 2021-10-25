Fast News

PM Abdalla Hamdok is placed under house arrest by unidentified military force, Al Hadath TV reports citing unidentified sources.

Unidentified military force has besieged house of Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok, local media reports. (Reuters)

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been put under house arrest after an unidentified military force besieged his house, Al Hadath TV reported citing unidentified sources, raising fears of a coup in the North African country.

No independent confirmation was immediately available.

A military force stormed the house of the prime minister's media adviser and arrested him early on Monday, family sources told Reuters news agency.

Unidentified Sudanese military forces reportedly arrest four cabinet ministers and one civilian member of the ruling sovereign council, local media said.

Sudanese Professionals Association called upon Sudan's people to take to the streets to "resist" any military coup, the association statement said.

Source: Reuters