Information Minister Faisal Saleh says the government and rebel groups in the restive Darfur region agree on the appearance of those wanted by the International Criminal Court before the tribunal, without specifically naming ex-leader Omar al Bashir.

Sudan's government and rebel groups in the troubled Darfur region agreed during peace talks in Juba on the appearance of those wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) before the tribunal, Information Minister Faisal Saleh told Reuters news agency on Tuesday.

Long-time president Omar al Bashir, who was toppled after mass protests last year, is wanted by the ICC, but the minister did not specifically name him.

Since his ouster in April, he has been in jail in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on charges of corruption and killing protesters.

The government and the rebel groups agreed during a meeting in South Sudan's capital on four mechanisms including "the appearance of those who face arrest warrants before the International Criminal Court," said Mohamed al Hassan al Taishi, a member of Sudan's sovereign council in a statement.

A spokesman from the ICC declined to comment.

Darfur conflict

The conflict spread in Darfur in 2003 after mostly non-Arab rebels rose up against Khartoum.

Government forces and mainly Arab militia mobilised to suppress the revolt were accused of widespread atrocities.

West Darfur had been largely calm since 2010, though there have been occasional skirmishes over the past three years.

Violence in the West Darfur region in January killed at least 65 people and wounded more than 50, as well as displacing thousands, an international peacekeeping mission said.

