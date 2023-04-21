Fast News

RSF announcement comes amid festivities marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan but there was no immediate reaction from Sudanese army.

Residential buildings damaged in fighting are seen in Khartoum, Sudan on April 20, 2023. (AP)

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [or RSF] has agreed to 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds from 6 am [local time].

"The truce coincides with the blessed Eid al Fitr ... to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families," the RSF said in a statement on Friday.

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army.

On Thursday, Sudan's military chief refused to hold talks with his opponent but said he was open for mediation.

Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan received separate phone calls from Turkish President Erdogan, Saudi and Qatari foreign ministers, Egyptian intelligence chief and the US, an army statement reported, calling for a temporary ceasefire.

As battles raged, Burhan dismissed any prospects for negotiations with RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, telling Al Jazeera television that he saw no option but "decisive military" action.

"I do not think there is any room for talks over politics again with the Rapid Support Forces," he told the Qatar-based broadcaster, while adding that he was open to mediation.

READ MORE: Sudan army rules out talks as Türkiye, UN, Arab nations call for Eid truce

READ MORE: UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over Eid al Fitr

Hundreds of deaths

After two ceasefires failed to take hold in two days, gunfire continued into Thursday night, with columns of black smoke rising from buildings around Khartoum International Airport and the army headquarters.

Beyond Khartoum, witnesses reported loud explosions in the city of Obeid, in the central state of North Kordofan.

Ahmed al Mandhari of the World Health Organization said on Thursday that "almost 330 people have died and almost 3,200 more" had been wounded in Khartoum, the western Darfur region and other states.

Violence erupted after weeks of deepening tensions between military leader Al Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary commander Daglo, over the planned integration of Daglo's RSF into the regular army.

The World Food Programme has warned that the violence could plunge millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people — one-third of the population — already face food insecurity.

READ MORE: Türkiye works to broker ceasefire in Sudan conflict

Source: TRTWorld and agencies