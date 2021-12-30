Fast News

Activists have kept up a campaign of street demonstrations against the army's October 25 coup despite a crackdown that has seen dozens of people die in protest-related violence.

Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse thousands of demonstrators who braved a tight lockdown to protest against an October 25 coup.

Demonstrators reached within a few hundred metres (yards) of the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, headquarters of military chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, before troops, police and paramilitary units launched multiple tear gas canisters into the crowd on Thursday.

Witnesses reported similar anti-coup protests in Madani, south of the capital, and the cities of Kassala and Port Sudan in the east.

Earlier today, security forces sealed the capital off from its suburbs and cutting phone lines and mobile internet.

Pro-democracy activists have kept up a campaign of street demonstrations against the army's October 25 coup, despite a crackdown that has seen at least 48 people die in protest-related violence, according to the independent Doctors' Committee.

Army, police and paramilitary patrols criss-crossed Khartoum's streets, while shipping containers blocked the Nile bridges that connect the capital with its northern suburbs and its twin city Omdurman.

The bridges were blocked off for the last protests on December 26, when tens of thousands took to the streets.

But for Thursday's planned protests, new surveillance cameras had been installed on the major thoroughfares along which demonstrators were due to march.

For the first time, authorities also cut all phone lines, both international and domestic. Web monitoring group NetBlocks reported mobile internet services were cut from mid-morning Thursday.

Activists use the internet for organising demonstrations and broadcasting live footage of the rallies.

No functioning government

Activists have condemned sexual attacks during December 19 protests, in which the UN said at least 13 women and girls were victims of rape or gang-rape.

Hamdok had been held under effective house arrest for weeks before being reinstated under the November deal, which promised elections for July 2023.

But the deal was widely criticised as a gift to the military that gave a cloak of legitimacy to its coup. Sudan still has no functioning government, a prerequisite for the resumption of international aid cut in response to the coup.

Over 14 million people, a third of Sudan's population, will need humanitarian aid next year, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the highest level for a decade.

