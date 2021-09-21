Fast News

Sudanese media reports a failed coup attempt in the country but authorities say it was contained.

Sudanese police officers are seen outside the court after the new trial against ousted President Omar al Bashir and some of his former allies on charges of leading a military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989, in Khartoum, July 21, 2020. (Reuters)

An attempted coup in Sudan "failed", state media has reported, without identifying the plotters.

"There has been a failed coup attempt, the people should confront it," state media reported on Tuesday.

A top government source told AFP the plotters had attempted to take over the state media building but "they failed".

State television said that coup attempt was taking place in the country, calling on the citizens to confront it.

This came in urgent news broadcast by the state TV, without giving further details about the group behind the plot.

Meanwhile, a senior Sudanese military source told Anadolu Agency that a putschist group was trying to take control of the country.

In a Facebook post, Sovereignty Council member Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman called on the Sudanese people to confront the coup attempt and “rise up to defend the country and protect the democratic transition."

Interrogation of suspects involved in the attempted coup onMonday was due to begin and the military would issue a statement shortly, Suleiman told Reuters.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies