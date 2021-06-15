Fast News

Army officials say at least 15 new recruits have been killed in the blast.

An ambulance carrying wounded from a suicide bombing attack at a military base arrives at Madina Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 15, 2021. (Feisal Omar / Reuters)

At least 15 army recruits have died when a suicide bomber attacked a military training camp in Mogadishu, Somalia.

"I have counted about 15 new recruits who have been killed in the blast," said army officer Mohamed Adan, adding the toll could be higher.

Adan said the bomber was disguised among recruits queueing up outside the General Dhagabadan Military Camp when the explosion occurred on Tuesday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in the capital for 18 months.

Al Qaeda affiliated terror group al Shabab has been responsible for similar strikes in the horn of Africa country, targeting civilians, government officials and military sites.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: TRTWorld and agencies