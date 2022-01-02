Fast News

The protesters marched towards the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital Khartoum as security forces set up road blocks and disrupted internet services.

At least 54 protesters killed in street violence since the coup. (Reuters)

Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas canisters at a thousands-strong rally outside the presidential palace in Khartoum demanding civilian rule.

The demonstrators on Sunday marched towards the presidential palace in the 12th round of major protests since the October 25 coup launched by military leader General Abdel Fattah al Burhan

Demonstrators were shouting "power to the people" and demanding a return of the "military to the barracks".

Sudanese authorities had cut mobile internet services earlier on Sunday amid calls for pro-democracy rallies in "memory of the martyrs" killed in recent protests.

Web monitoring group NetBlocks said the mobile internet was cut from mid-morning ahead of the planned protests, the first of the year.

Activists use the internet for organising demonstrations and broadcasting live footage of the rallies.

READ MORE: Protests in Sudan loom after military crack down

Activists have kept up a more than two-month-long campaign of street demonstrations against the army's takeover. (AFP)

Gripped by turmoil

Sudanese security forces had deployed in large numbers on Sunday, setting up road blocks in the capital Khartoum.

Soldiers in armoured vehicles mounted with heavy machine guns were seen posted at strategic road crossings.

Sudan has been gripped by turmoil since military leader General Burhan launched a coup and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Hamdok was reinstated on November 21, but mass protests have continued as demonstrators distrust veteran general Burhan and his promises of seeking to guide the country toward full democracy.

Activists have kept up a more than two-month-long campaign of street demonstrations against the army's takeover.

They were met with a crackdown that has seen at least 54 people killed and hundreds injured in protest-related violence, according to the pro-democracy Doctors' Committee group.

The rallies have been repeatedly broken up by security forces firing rounds of tear gas, as well as charges by police wielding batons and shooting bullets into the air.

Burhan denies the takeover was a coup, and on Friday, a close advisor warned that "the demonstrations are only a waste of energy and time" which will not produce "any political solution".

READ MORE: Five memorable protests that shook the system in 2021

Source: TRTWorld and agencies