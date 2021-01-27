Fast News

A local governor reports that 53 people are dead and 29 others injured in Dsang, central-western Cameroon, when a bus collided with a fuel van.

(TRTWorld)

Fifty-three people have died in Cameroon when a bus collided with a fuel van, causing a blaze that engulfed both vehicles, the local governor said.

"The dead have all been burned beyond identification," Awa Fonka Augustine, the governor of West Region, said on Wednesday.

At least 29 people suffered severe burns in the accident in Dsang, central-western Cameroon, according to Augustine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: AFP