Two weeks after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire, Tigrayan rebels claim to have seized a major town in the region's south.

A woman displaced by the ongoing violence carries an infant inside a temporary shelter at the Shire campus of Aksum University in the town of Shire, Tigray region, in March 2021. (Baz Ratner / Reuters)

Tigrayan rebel forces have launched a new offensive in the conflict-torn northern region of Ethiopia and seized a major town, the AFP news agency reported.

The claims come two weeks after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the face of major advances by the Tigray Defences Forces.

"Yesterday we launched an offensive in (the southern region of) Raya and were able to absolutely rout federal defence forces and Amhara special forces divisions," Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigrayan rebels, told AFP.

"We have been able to secure most of southern Tigray including Korem and Alamata (the main town in the area)."

He said fighting was also taking place in western Tigray.

The claims could not be independently confirmed and an Ethiopian military spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

