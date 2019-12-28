Fast News

Abdiqadir Abdirahman, director of the Aamin Ambulance service, also said that more than 50 others were wounded in the attack.

Somali security assesses the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia on December 28, 2019. (Reuters)

A truck bomb exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital Saturday morning, killing at least 61 people, authorities said.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in Mogadishu in recent memory.

Among the dead were two Turkish citizens, according to local police and Turkey's ambassador to the country, Mehmet Yilmaz.

"Treacherous terrorist attack killed two of our Turkish citizens along with our innocent Somalian brothers and sisters. I pray for God's mercy. We will always stand by our brothers in Somalia. Our struggle against terror will continue with determination," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said via a statement.

The toll is likely to rise as scores of people are being rushed to hospitals, said government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar.

Mayor Omar Mohamud Mohamed, speaking at the scene, said university students were among those killed.

Capt Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the morning rush hour as Somalia returned to work after its weekend. Images from the scene showed the mangled frames of vehicles and bodies lying on the ground.

A large black plume of smoke rose above the capital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The al Qaeda-linked al Shabab often carries out such attacks. The extremist group was pushed out of Mogadishu several years ago but continues to target high-profile areas, such as checkpoints and hotels in the seaside city.

Al Shabab was blamed for a devastating truck bombing in Mogadishu in October 2017 that killed more than 500 people. The group never claimed responsibility for the blast that led to widespread public outrage.

Some analysts said al Shabab didn't dare claim credit, as its strategy of trying to sway public opinion by exposing government weakness had badly backfired.

The latest attack again raises concern about the readiness of Somali forces to take over responsibility for the Horn of Africa country's security in the coming months from an African Union force.

Al Shabab, the target of a growing number of US airstrikes since US President Donald Trump took office, controls parts of Somalia's southern and central regions.

It funds itself with a taxation system that experts describe as extortion of businesses and travelers that brings in millions of dollars a year.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies