Chaimaa Issa is one of several prominent critics of President Saied facing court cases, timing that the opposition believes is a deliberate tactic of intimidation.

Chaimaa's trial on Friday is part of an effort by the authorities to curb dissent against President Kais Saied (Reuters)

Tunisian activist Chaimaa Issa is due to face a military court on charges of insulting a president whom she accuses of trashing the democracy built from a 2011 revolution.

Opposition figures say her trial on Friday is part of an effort by the authorities to curb dissent against President Kais Saied amid a parliamentary election in which low enthusiasm has undermined his claim of public support for his seizure of powers.

The first round of the election in December drew turnout of only 11 percent, prompting widespread ridicule among Saied's opponents and new demands by the powerful labour union that he change tack.

The second round will come on Sunday, two days after Issa's trial is due to begin and after a string of prosecutions of other critics of the president.

"The situation is very dangerous and disturbing because of the attacks on democracy," she said.

Saied, who was elected in a landslide in 2019, sent tanks to shut down parliament in 2021 before seizing most powers and rewriting the constitution, passing a new version last year in a referendum.

He said his actions were both legal and necessary to save Tunisia from years of economic stagnation and political bickering, and has labelled his foes traitors, calling for action against them.

The authorities have rejected claims that any of the trials, including that of Issa, are politically motivated.

Source: Reuters