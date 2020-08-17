Fast News

As German Foreign Minister Maas visited Tripoli, Turkish Defence Minister Akar was also in the country to “observe activities” being conducted in line with the agreement reached between Turkey and Libya.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Gen Yasar Guler arrive in Libya to review the memorandum of understanding between Turkey and Libya, in Tripoli, August 17, 2020. (AA)

Turkey and Qatar's defence ministers and Germany's foreign minister have visited the Libyan capital Tripoli amid efforts to secure a ceasefire in the divided country.

The two defence ministers both arrived in Libya on Monday, where they share a common interest in maintaining stability.

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met his Qatari counterpart to discuss bilateral security cooperation as well as regional issues. In the meeting, Akar and Khalid bin Mohammed el Atiye stressed the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“We believe that we will achieve the wanted results by supporting our Libyan brothers in their just cause,” Akar said during his visit in the capital Tripoli.

Millî Savunma Bakanı Hulusi Akar ve Gnkur. Bşk. Org. Güler, Libya’ya ziyareti sırasında Katar Başbakan Yardımcısı ve Savunma Bakanı Halid bin Muhammed el-Atiyye ve Libya Savunma Bakan Yardımcısı Selahaddin en-Nemruş ile bir araya geldi.https://t.co/GyG8sNnou3#MSB #HulusiAkar pic.twitter.com/SMKRUJDng9 — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) August 17, 2020

'Deceptive calm'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also arrived in the Libyan capital at the same time.

Maas made an unannounced visit to Tripoli on Monday, saying that the world must not be deceived by the “deceptive calm” in Libya at the moment and should find a way to end the conflict.

Maas said in a statement upon arrival in the North African country that he was meeting with officials in the UN-recognised administration in the capital to “talk about ways out of this very dangerous situation” where both sides in the bloody civil war are being armed by international allies.

Forward Momentum

Turkey's defence minister and chief of general staff also visited Libya on the same day to review activities carried out under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two nations.

A military ceremony was held for Akar and General Yasar Guler upon their arrival at the Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli.

Akar and Guler went to the Defense Security Cooperation and Training Assistance Advisory Command, which was created as part of a MoU between Turkey and Libya.

Cooperation agreement

On November 27, 2019, Ankara and Tripoli signed two critical Memoranda of Understanding; one entailing a military cooperation agreement, and the other regarding maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The maritime pact asserted Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to resources in the area. The pact went into effect on December 8.

Following the military cooperation deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara may consider sending troops to Libya if the internationally recognised Tripoli government made such a request.

War in Libya

Libya's UN-recognised government, formed in 2015 after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, has faced a number of challenges, including attacks by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

In recent months, however, the UN-backed government has turned the tide against Haftar's militias.

Turkey supports the UN-backed legitimate government based in the capital Tripoli, and a non-military resolution of the crisis. Meanwhile, warlord Haftar has support from Russia, Egypt, the UAE, and France.

