Fast News

Libyan legislative leaders quit talks in Geneva on a constitution and elections without reaching a deal on Thursday, pausing diplomacy to resolve a standoff that has imperilled a two-year peace process.

Since the planned December election was abandoned, Libya's rival factions have moved to a standoff over control of government with both sides backed by different armed forces. (Reuters)

UN special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said Thursday she will recommend alternative ways to move stalled talks in light of continued differences between rivals.

The talks between the House of Representatives and High State Council legislative bodies were aimed at agreeing a constitutional basis and interim arrangements for elections that were originally scheduled for December 2021.

In a statement following a meeting in Geneva between the presidents of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh and High Council of State, Khaled al-Mishri, Williams said despite progress and a consensus achieved in talks, "disagreement persists on the eligibility requirements for the candidates in the first presidential elections."

The envoy urged both "to overcome the pending disagreement as soon as possible," and stressed maintaining "calm and stability" in Libya.

"The United Nations' good offices will remain available to provide all support necessary to reach a sound agreement that meets the aspirations of the Libyan people," she said.

READ MORE: Libya’s rivals fail to reach deal in election negotiations: UN

Libya has been plagued by turmoil and divisions since the 2011 ouster of strongman Muammar Gaddafi. The country was then for years split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by different militias and foreign governments.

UN-sponsored talks was held in Egypt last week to reach a consensus on the constitutional framework to hold long-awaited elections.

Libyans are still waiting for elections to take place in hopes that the vote will contribute to ending years of armed conflict that have plagued the oil-rich country.

READ MORE: UN-sponsored talks on Libya elections resume in Egypt

Source: TRTWorld and agencies