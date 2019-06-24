Michelle Bachelet said her office wants access to the country where more than 100 pro-democracy protesters were killed and many more injured during an assault by security forces on a sit-in on June 3.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela. June 21, 2019. (Reuters)

Monday, June 24

Sudan must allow monitors access - UN rights chief

Sudanese authorities must grant human rights monitors access to the country and end "repression" against protesters and the shutdown of the Internet, UN human rights boss Michelle Bachelet said on Monday.

Bachelet, in a speech opening a three-week session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, said that her office had reports that more than 100 protesters were killed and many more injured during an assault by security forces on a peaceful sit-in on June 3.

"Hundreds of protesters may be missing," she said.

Sunday, June 23

Ethiopia, AU mediation needs to be unified - Sudan military

Sudan's army rulers appealed to the African Union and Ethiopia to unify their efforts in outlining a blueprint for a political transition in the crisis-hit country.

The generals, who seized power after ousting president Omar al Bashir in April, expressed reservations about an Ethiopian proposal that, according to protest leaders, calls for a civilian-majority ruling body.

Sunday's call by the ruling generals comes after the mediators met the military council's chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan on Sunday.

"He (Burhan) underlined that the mediators' efforts should focus on preparing a joint proposal," the council's spokesman General Shamseddine Kabbashi told a news conference.

He also criticised the Ethiopian mediator for the delays and for presenting a proposal "different" to the AU's.

Sudan court orders company to end internet blackout - lawyer

A court ordered telecoms operator Zain Sudan to restore internet services, a lawyer said, after they were severed nearly three weeks ago when troops forcefully dispersed protesters camping in central Khartoum.

Abdel Adheem Hassan, a lawyer who filed his own case against Zain Sudan over the blackout, said the Khartoum District Court ordered Zain to "immediately restore internet services to the country".

Sudanese courts do not confirm or deny their rulings to the media.

Zain Sudan, a subsidiary of Zain Kuwait and the largest operator in Sudan, was not immediately able to comment on the matter on Sunday.

Hassan said a Zain representative had told the court in response to the petition that the company had been ordered verbally by "high authorities" to cut the internet.

A source at Zain said the telecoms regulator had ordered the internet outage and demanded that they be added as a party to the case in an appeal.

Saturday, June 22

Protesters accept Ethiopia plan

Sudanese protest leaders said they accepted the creation of a civilian-majority governing body for a political transition in Sudan as proposed by an Ethiopian envoy.

The ruling military council has yet to give its decision on the Ethiopian proposal.

"We think that our acceptance of the proposal is a major leap towards meeting the goals of the revolution, which are freedom, peace and justice," protest leader Babiker Faisal told reporters in a brief statement.

"It will put the country on the right track to create the transitional period that would usher in sustainable democracy."

Thursday, June 20

Protests still continue in Sudan

Hundreds of Sudanese demonstrated in state capitals, seeking to revive a push for civilian rule in ongoing tumult since the overthrow of Bashir more than two months ago.

There were gatherings in each of the state capitals of Wad Madani, Al Ubayyid and Port Sudan to call for the Transitional Military Council to relinquish power.

Dozens also demonstrated in the national capital Khartoum, including employees from the private Bank of Khartoum, the country's largest, chanting "Civilian!" and waving Sudanese flags.

Sunday, June 16

Ex-leader appears in public for first time since ouster

Bashir appeared in public on Sunday for the first time since he was overthrown, as he was taken out of prison to the office of the anti-corruption prosecutor.

Bashir, wearing traditional white robes and turban, was driven in a Toyota Land Cruiser to the prosecutor's office in Khartoum, a Reuters witness said.

The military overthrew and detained Bashir on April 11 after 16 weeks of street protests against his 30-year rule. He was being held in prison in Khartoum North, across the Blue Nile from the capital's centre.

General to punish Khartoum killings perpetrators



A top Sudanese general vowed to send to the "gallows" those who carried out a deadly crackdown on a Khartoum sit-in earlier this month that left dozens of protesters dead and hundreds wounded.

"We are working hard to take those who did this to the gallows," Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy chief of the ruling military council said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

"Whoever committed any fault" will be held accountable, Dagalo added.

Saturday, June 15

Bashir to appear in court

Ousted Sudanese leader Bashir will appear in court next week to face charges of corruption and possessing foreign currency, the country's acting prosecutor general told reporters on Saturday.

"Ousted president Omar al Bashir will appear in court next week following charges of corruption and possessing foreign currency," Al Waleed Sayyed Ahmed said, without specifying the day.

Friday, June 14

Opposition, US seek investigations

Sudan's veteran opposition leader Sadiq al Mahdi called on Friday for an "objective" international investigation into last week's deadly crackdown on protesters, after the ruling military council rejected such a probe.

Mahdi's call was backed by top US envoy Tibor Nagy, who urged an "independent and credible" investigation into the June 3 killings.

Mahdi, speaking after attending Friday prayers at a mosque in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, condemned the operation.

"The protest's dispersal was wrong. There should be an independent international investigation into it," he told AFP.

"It's important that the probe is objective and not biased in favour of the authorities."

Nagy, the US assistant secretary of state for Africa, also called for an investigation.

"The USA believe very strongly there has to be an investigation which is independent and credible which will hold accountable those committing the egregious events," he said in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, after a two-day visit to Khartoum.

Thursday, June 13

Military rejected negotiations proposal from Ethiopian PM

Sudan's military rulers said on Thursday that Ethiopia's prime minister had suggested that negotiations between the rulers and the Sudanese opposition on a transition to democracy move to Addis Ababa.

The Transitional Military Council rejected that proposal, the council's spokesman said.

'Several coup attempts thwarted'

Sudan's military rulers said they had thwarted several coup attempts and that some officers had been arrested over the deadly dispersal of protesters at a sit-in in Khartoum earlier this month.

Two different groups of people suspected of involvement in the attempted coups had been arrested, the Transitional Military Council's spokesman said. One group consisted of five individuals while the other had more than 12 members, he said.

The council itself took power in a coup on April 11 when military officials ousted and detained former President Bashir after months of protests against his 30-year autocratic rule.

Sudan military admits dispersing sit-in

Sudan's ruling military council for the first time admitted it dispersed a Khartoum sit-in, which left dozens dead, as US and African diplomats stepped up efforts for a solution to the country's political crisis.

The military council had "decided to disperse the sit-in", said spokesman Kabbashi.

"We ordered the commanders to come up with a plan to disperse this sit-in. They made a plan and implemented it ... but we regret that some mistakes happened."

He said the findings of an investigation into the incident would be released on Saturday.

Sudan charges ousted leader Bashir with corruption

Sudan's state prosecutor's office said that Bashir had been charged with corruption after the completion of an investigation.

The charges were related to laws on "suspected illicit wealth and emergency orders", the public prosecutor's office said without giving more details.

It has not been possible to get a comment from Bashir since his ousting.

UN says it confirms 17 deaths in Sudan's Darfur

The United Nations said it had confirmed the killing of 17 people and the burning of more than 100 houses in Deleij village in the Darfur region of Sudan earlier this week.

The United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur also said 15 people were injured and the violence "occurred during heated clashes between nomads and residents apparently angered by the increase in commodity prices at the local market".

Opposition medics said "Janjaweed militias" fired live ammunition at civilians on Monday at a market in Deleij, Central Darfur, killing 11 people and wounding 20 others.

The Janjaweed are Arab militias who have been accused of committing atrocities in Darfur, in the west of Sudan, during a civil conflict that started in 2003 and, according to UN estimates, has killed up to 300,000 people and displaced 2.7 million.

Wednesday, June 12

US joins diplomatic push to salvage agreement in Sudan

The United States named a special envoy to Sudan to find a "peaceful" solution between demonstrators and generals, as protest leaders demanded "international guarantees" for implementing any agreement reached with the army rulers.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the – triggered by the June 3 crackdown on protesters – got a boost as Washington nominated experienced Africa hand Donald Booth as a special envoy to Sudan to help craft a "peaceful political solution" between the generals and protesters.

Booth, who previously has served as special envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, was already in Khartoum along with Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Affairs Tibor Nagy to "engage with the parties," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

Late on Wednesday protest leader Madani Abbas Madani told reporters that "any agreement (reached with generals) must have regional and international guarantees" for implementing it. He did not elaborate.

Independent investigation needed - UN rights experts

UN rights experts called for the Human Rights Council to set up a probe into possible violations committed by Sudan’s security forces against “peaceful protesters”.

Sudan is “sliding into a human rights abyss,” a group of five United Nations experts said in a joint statement.

The experts called for an “independent investigation” to be set up by the UN Human Rights Council, which opens a new session on June 24.

The signatories of the statement include Aristide Nononsi, who focuses on human rights in Sudan, as well as the special rapporteur on the right to peaceful assembly, Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, and Agnes Callamard, the rapporteur on extrajudicial or summary executions.

UN human rights experts are independent specialists who do not speak for the world body.

Khartoum resumes activities but residents wary

Shops began to reopen in Sudan’s capital but many residents stayed indoors after demonstrators called off a nationwide civil disobedience campaign that had brought Khartoum to a standstill.

The slow return to normalcy came after an Ethiopian mediator announced that the protest leaders and the ruling military council had agreed to resume talks following a deadly crackdown on a weeks-long sit-in.

The negotiations collapsed last month because the two sides disagreed about whether a civilian or soldier should head a new governing body.

Tuesday, June 11

UN Security Council strongly condemns Sudan violence

The UN Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned recent violence in Sudan and called on Khartoum's military rulers and protest movement to work toward a solution to the crisis.

In a unanimous statement, the council called for an immediate halt to the violence against civilians and stressed the importance of upholding human rights.

Sudanese militia kills 9 people in Darfur village – doctors

A Sudanese militia has shot dead nine people in a village of the war-torn region of Darfur, a doctors committee linked to the country's protest movement said.

The "massacre" was carried out on Monday by the Janjaweed in Al Dalij in Central Darfur state, the committee said on its Facebook page.

The Janjaweed, a militia accused by rights groups of widespread abuses in the Darfur region, have been absorbed in Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"Yesterday, they fired live ammunition on citizens in the souk of Dalij," the doctors' committee said.

"Following the systematic massacre, the doctors in the area of Dalij received 11 dead and 20 wounded."

"The doctors confirmed that nine citizens were killed by bullets and sticks of the Janjaweed. However, the cause of death of the other two or who they were was unclear," the committee said.

Protesters, military rulers to resume talks – Ethiopian envoy

Protest leaders have agreed to end their civil disobedience campaign launched after a crackdown on demonstrators and resume talks with Sudan's ruling generals, an Ethiopian mediator said on Tuesday.

"The Alliance for Freedom and Change agreed to end the civil disobedience (campaign) from today," Mahmoud Drir, who has been mediating since a visit by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week, told reporters.

"Both sides have also agreed to resume talks soon" on a handover of power to a civilian administration, he said.

The protest movement itself said in a statement that it was calling on people "to resume work from Wednesday."

Sudan's military council also agreed to release political prisoners as a confidence-building measure, Dirir said.

Monday, June 10

Top US envoy heads to Sudan to call for halt to attacks on civilians



A top US diplomat will head to Sudan this week to urge an end to a bloody crackdown on protesters, Washington said Monday, as a nationwide civil disobedience campaign challenged the African country's ruling military council.

Tibor Nagy, the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, plans to meet both members of the military leadership and protest leaders in Khartoum, the State Department said.

He is to leave on the trip on Wednesday and also visit Ethiopia to discuss the Sudan crisis with the regional power as well as the African Union.

"He will call for a cessation of attacks against civilians and urge parties to work toward creating an enabling environment" for talks to resume, the State Department statement said.

Sudanese rebel chief expelled from country

A Sudanese rebel chief said Monday he was deported from Khartoum to South Sudan with two comrades hours after authorities claimed to have released the three men from detention.

"I was deported against my will... I have not been released; I have been deported from my country," Yasir Arman, deputy chief of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), told AFP at a hotel in South Sudan's capital Juba.

Sudanese state television reported earlier on Monday that Arman –– together with fellow leading rebels Ismail Jalab and Mubarak Ardol –– had been released from custody.

A statement from SPLM-N chairman Malik Agar said the three officials had been "denied access their accommodation" and deported in a military plane to Juba, South Sudan’s capital.

Sudan's military blames protest leaders for escalation

Sudan's ruling military blamed the country's protest movement for an escalation as the second day of the opposition's general strike kicked in on Monday in the protesters latest bid to pressure the army to hand over power to civilian rule.

For the second day, shops and businesses were closed in the capital, Khartoum, though there was visibly more traffic in the streets than on Sunday, when the strike began.

But the military's latest harsh words — describing actions by the protest movement as doing major harm to Sudan and its security — reflected that th e ruling generals are hardening their stance.

TMC to 'enhance' presence of armed forces in streets

Lieutenant General Jamaleddine Omar of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) said that the ruling council "has decided to enhance the presence of the armed force - Rapid Support Forces and other regular forces - to restore life back to normal…"

Omar claimed that protestors were barricading roads, which was a "complete crime" that was "infringing the freedom of the citizens."

The Sudan Doctors' Committee, the medical affiliate of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), says 118 people have been killed since June 3.

The military-run Health Ministry has offered a lower death toll of 61, including 49 civilians and three security forces in Khartoum.

Sunday, June 9

At least four people killed

Four people were killed in Sudan on Sunday on the first day of a "civil disobedience" campaign by protesters, a doctors' committee linked to demonstrators said.

Two people were shot dead in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman just across the Nile river, the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said, adding two others died in a hospital in Omdurman after being stabbed.

Protesters launch general strike after crackdown

Sudanese police fired warning shots on Sunday to disperse protesters building roadblocks in the capital, as part of a civil disobedience campaign against the ruling generals following a bloody crackdown that left dozens dead.

Protesters set about building roadblocks in Khartoum while markets and shops were closed in several other towns and cities. People gathered tyres, tree trunks and rocks to build new roadblocks in the capital's northern Bahari district.

But riot police swiftly moved in, firing gunshots in the air and tear gas at demonstrators before clearing the makeshift barriers, a witness said.

Several vehicles of the feared RSF, blamed by witnesses for the killings during the crackdown, were seen Sunday moving across some parts of the capital loaded with machine guns.

Saturday, June 8

Opposition calls for civil disobedience

A key protest group on Saturday announced a nationwide "civil disobedience" campaign it said would run until Sudan’s ruling generals transfer power to a civilian government.

The call by the SPA, which first launched protests against longtime ruler Bashir, came days after a bloody crackdown on demonstrators left dozens dead in Khartoum and crushed hopes for a swift democratic transition.

"The civil disobedience movement will begin Sunday and end only when a civilian government announces itself in power on state television," the SPA said in a statement.

"Disobedience is a peaceful act capable of bringing to its knees the most powerful weapons arsenal in the world."

It was still unclear how the campaign would unfold on the streets, especially in Khartoum where all key roads and squares have been deserted since Monday’s crackdown.

Ethiopian PM offers plan for new transitional council

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has proposed setting up a new transitional council in which civilians would be in the majority, the opposition leaders said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the TMC thanked Ethiopia for its mediation efforts, state news agency SUNA said.

The TMC expressed its "openness and keenness to negotiate to reach satisfactory understandings that will lead to a national consensus..., leading to the establishment of a democratic transition," SUNA said.

Abiy had on Friday urged Sudan's military rulers and civilian opposition to exercise "bravery" in trying to agree steps towards democracy after the worst bloodshed since the overthrow in April of President Bashir.

While no breakthrough was announced at the end of Abiy's one-day visit, an aide to the Ethiopian prime minister said the talks went well and that Abiy would be returning to Sudan soon.

Forces arrest protest leaders who met Ethiopia PM

Sudanese security forces arrested two prominent rebels and an opposition leader, a day after they met the Ethiopian premier during his reconciliation mission to Khartoum, their aides said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Abiy, who has emerged as a key regional leader, met representatives of both sides on Friday in a bid to revive talks between Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders after a deadly crackdown left dozens of people dead in the capital this week.

Among the protest movement delegates he met were opposition politician Mohamed Esmat and a leader of the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), Ismail Jalab.

Sudanese security forces later arrested both men without giving any reason, their aides told AFP on Saturday. Esmat was arrested on Friday soon after his meeting with Abiy. Jalab was arrested from his residence early on Saturday.

Friday, June 7

Opposition accepts Ethiopian PM as mediator

Sudan's opposition says it accepts Abiy as mediator between military rulers and opposition under certain conditions.

The statement comes after the visiting Ethiopian premier held talks with the members of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change in the capital Khartoum.

Ahmed seeks 'quick' democratic transition

Ethiopian PM Abiy called for a "quick" democratic transition in Sudan on Friday after talks in Khartoum with the country's protest leaders and ruling generals.

"The army, the people and political forces have to act with courage and responsibility by taking quick steps towards a democratic and consensual transitional period," he said in a statement, during a visit to revive talks between the two sides after a deadly crackdown by security forces on demonstrators.

Ethiopia's PM meets opposition

Abiy met and held talks on Friday with members of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change, his office said in a tweet.

"He expressed Ethiopia's commitment to fostering peace in the region and underlined that a prerequisite for restoring peace in Sudan is unity," Abiy's office said.

Earlier on Friday, Abiy's office said he met the chief of Sudan's ruling military council in a bid to ease the political crisis.

During his Sudan visit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also held discussions with members of the Forces for Freedom and Change. He expressed Ethiopia’s commitment to fostering peace in the region and underlined that a prerequisite for restoring peace in Sudan is unity. #PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/CeE6Qcv4W0 — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) June 7, 2019

At least '113 killed' – doctors

The death toll from the military crackdown on protesters has reached 113, the CCSD said.

''Due to internet cuts and pressure on doctors, we have just received information since Wednesday on those who lost lives," one of their Facebook posts read.

"The death toll rose to 113, including four in Port Sudan and one in Khartoum, due to the bullets of the Janjaweed militias and the Transitional Military Council,'' the committee said.

“Since the first day of the events, the number of bodies delivered to hospitals has reached 61,” deputy health minister Suleiman Abdel Jabbar said regarding the official death toll.

WHO concerned over crackdown

The World Health Organization says security forces are making “incursions into Khartoum hospitals,” forcing shutdowns of emergency and health services. Five patients and medical workers injured.

The WHO statement said, “these actions represent a total and unacceptable violation of international human rights law and must stop.”

It said tent clinics set up to treat injured protesters have been set on fire and destroyed, medical equipment looted, and health care workers assaulted. Rapes of female health workers have also been reported.

UK summons envoy to raise concerns about Sudan violence



Britain's Foreign Office summoned Sudan's ambassador to raise concerns about violence in Khartoum, a spokeswoman said.

Thursday, June 6

Sudan suspended till civilian government formed – AU

The African Union's Peace and Security Council voted to suspend Sudan from all AU activities until a civilian government has been formed.

The body posted on Twitter that the suspension will remain until "the effective establishment" of a civilian-led transitional authority, "as the only way to allow Sudan to exit from the current crisis."

The council made the announcement after a meeting in Addis Ababa of the member states of the pan-continental body.

Amnesty International calls for international action

Amnesty called for international action against Sudan's new military rulers and condemned the government's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for what it called a "murderous rampage" against protesters this week.

In its statement, AI singled out the paramilitary force as being a main participant in the violence.

Death toll from violence rises to 61 – health ministry

The official death toll in Sudan from violence that erupted on Monday has risen to 61, the director general of the health ministry said, up from its previous toll of 46.

Jabbar said that of the 61 documented cases, 52 were from the capital Khartoum and they included 49 civilians killed by gunfire and three security personnel who died from stab wounds.

The rest were from other provinces.

Medics linked to the opposition have put the death toll far higher, at 108.

Russia says 'extremists' must be subdued – RIA

Russia said it opposed foreign intervention in Sudan and the authorities in Khartoum must subdue what it described as extremists, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted as saying that Moscow favoured a national dialogue about a transition period leading to new elections.

"Naturally, in order to do that, you need for order to be imposed, and you need to fight against extremists and provocateurs who don't want the stabilisation of the situation," RIA quoted Bogdanov as saying.

He did not identify which groups he considered to be extremists and provocateurs.

Civil disobedience to continue – protest leaders

Sudan's pro-democracy leaders are vowing to press their campaign of civil disobedience until the TMC is ousted and killers of protesters are brought to justice.

The pledge comes after new clashes brought the death toll in three days of the military's crackdown to 108. In one of the most shocking moments, troops pulled 40 bodies of the victims from the Nile in Khartoum on Wednesday.

The SPA, which was behind months of rallies that drove Bashir from power, asked people to block main roads and bridges to "paralyse public life" across the country in retaliation for the crackdown by the feared paramilitaries of the RSF in the capital Khartoum.

UAE calls for resuming talks

The United Arab Emirates, which has been a key supporter of Sudan's ruling TMC, called for resumed talks.

The TMC, which physically ousted Bashir on April 11, offered on Wednesday to reopen negotiations but was turned down by protest organisers.

"The UAE hopes that wisdom, reason and constructive dialogue will prevail between all Sudanese parties, in a way that guarantees security and stability," the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

Health ministry denies higher toll

The death toll did not exceed 46, state news agency SUNA reported, citing a health ministry official.

The report came after opposition-linked medics said more than 100 people had lost their lives in the violence.

In a Facebook post, the CCSD said the death toll rose from 60 to 108 after over 40 bodies were pulled from the Nile.

The field report mentioned more bodies were recovered from the river later and are not included in the 108 death toll.

Wednesday, June 5

Military council vows 'fair investigation'

TMC deputy head General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, in comments to RSF members carried on state TV, said later: "We issued a decision today to investigate fairly and transparently what happened at the sit-in."

In a statement, the military council said the RSF had a strong track record of defending Sudan against terrorism and said an organised social media campaign since Monday's violence was aimed at "spreading lies" and "fabricating charges".

The TMC said some RSF members were attacked and people had put on their uniforms to impersonate them.

Death toll rises to 108 - doctors committee

The death toll from a crackdown on protesters in Sudan’s capital has risen to 108, the CCSD said.

Three children from one family were among the victims, said the committee, adding that at least 509 people had been wounded.

“The number of deaths has climbed to 108 as more bodies were found in the Nile River and three children from one family were killed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF),” the committee said in a statement.

The committee noted that more bodies are still being retrieved from the Nile.

Hospitals in Khartoum said they were struggling to cope with the number of wounded.

'40 bodies pulled from Nile in capital'

More than 40 bodies of people slain by Sudanese security forces were pulled from the Nile River in Khartoum, pro-democracy protest organisers said.

The reported discovery of the bodies in the Nile suggested that Monday's violent dispersal of the protest movement's main sit-in camp, outside the military's headquarters, was even bloodier than initially believed.

During the mayhem, the protesters' doctors committee said witnesses reported seeing bodies loaded into military vehicles to be dumped into the river.

UN pulls staff

The United Nations said it is temporarily removing some civilian staff from Sudan because of the security situation in the country.

"What we are doing is temporarily relocating some of the staff from Sudan. There will still be some staff on hand to perform critical functions but because of security some ... are being relocated temporarily," said UN spokesman Farhan Haq.

The spokesman provided no information on how many staff were being moved, where they were going, when they might return and how many would remain in the country.

Protest leaders reject army's offer to talk

Sudanese protest leaders dismissed a call for talks with the ruling generals, saying the military cannot be serious about negotiations while troops keep shooting and killing protesters.

A spokesman for the protesters said they would instead continue their pro-democracy campaign to pressure the military to hand over power to a civilian authority.

Military offers more talks

Head of the TMC General Burhan said the generals were ready to resume negotiations and that there would be "no restrictions" in talks with the leaders behind the months-long street protests.

"We open our hands to negotiations with all parties ... for the interest of the nation," Burhan said, adding that those responsible for the violent break-up of the demonstrators' sit-in in the capital, Khartoum, would be held accountable.

Burhan had earlier cut the negotiations and cancelled all agreed-on points between the military and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, an alliance which represents the protesters.

Saudi Arabia urges for dialogue

Saudi Arabia said it is watching developments in Sudan with great concern and it supports continued dialogue between the ruling military council and the opposition.

Saudi Arabia has close ties to the council, which has taken control of Sudan since the overthrow of Bashir in April.

Burhan and his deputy have ties to the two Gulf states through the participation of Sudanese troops in the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's civil war.

Sudan's opposition Democratic Alliance of Lawyers on Tuesday urged "some Arab countries" not to interfere in Sudanese affairs and to drop their support for the military council - comments apparently aimed at Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Monday, June 3

Security forces stormed a protest camp outside the Ministry of Defence in Khartoum, a major setback in efforts to create a democracy and rebuild a country plagued by rebellions, economic crises and international isolation caused by Bashir's policies.

Talks between the TMC, which has ruled Sudan since Bashir was overthrown, and the opposition have ground to a halt amid deep differences over who should lead a three-year transition to democracy.

A medical student and a university student who took part in the sit-in said a large number of the paramilitary RSF led the dawn assault.

The RSF, commanded by Hemedti, were accused by human rights groups of genocide during the war against rebels that began in Darfur in 2003.

Bashir's government denied allegations that the Arab Janjaweed militias, later transformed into the RSF, had burned villages and raped and executed civilians.

The medical student first realized there was trouble at a barrier just outside the camp at 5 am. He heard bullets and saw people dropping as they ran towards him. He ran to a clinic at the sit-in.

"People were vomiting blood, choking on their own blood, drowning in it actually," he said.

He and some doctors treated one man with a fractured skull. Brain tissue was spilling out, he said.

Most of the soldiers were young. "They didn't look like they had any military training of any kind," he said.

A young university student, who also asked to remain anonymous, corroborated the medical student's account of the shootings.

At first, about 30 RSF fighters entered the sit-in site. Then large numbers arrived and they swelled to over 1,000. Security forces were whipping people with rubber hoses and long wooden sticks, and kicking them, he said.

"People were dropping all around me after they were shot. Some people fled into buildings. The security forces followed them in and attacked them," the university student said.

"I was almost shot. While all of this was happening I could see snipers stationed on several rooftops keeping an eye on everything."

The RSF lacks the discipline of Sudan's regular army but has played a vital role in strengthening the position of its new military leaders.

The paramilitary force has also helped Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Yemen's civil war. Not long after the coup, those two oil powers pledged billions of dollars in support to Sudan.





Source: TRTWorld and agencies