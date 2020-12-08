Fast News

The Ethiopian government has blamed the United Nations workers who were shot for crossing restricted barriers. The body’s refugee agency has complained of consistent lack of access to embattled Tigray region despite agreement.

An Ethiopian refugee, who fled the Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, dries washed clothes at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 7, 2020. (AFP)

Impatience has risen as humanitarian officials say they still don’t have access to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region more than a week after Ethiopia’s government and the United Nations signed a deal to allow in desperately needed food and other aid.

“Regaining access to refugees and others in need is urgent and critical for UNHCR and humanitarian organisations,” the head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, tweeted on Tuesday, amid growing fears about nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea trapped in the conflict.

The UN announced the deal with Ethiopia’s government last Wednesday, saying it was signed on November 29. The agreement allows access only to areas under Ethiopian government control but even those areas are apparently not yet open.

The fighting in the region erupted November 4 between Ethiopia’s government and the government of the Tigray region following months of rising tensions. Since then, aid-laden trucks have waited at the borders of Tigray, a region of 6 million people, even as warnings have become increasingly dire about the lack of food, fuel, clean water, cash and other necessities.

“Full access for humanitarian actors must be guaranteed,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Tuesday.

UN team shot

Ethiopia also said that a United Nations team visiting the rebellious Tigray region was shot at after breaking through two checkpoints.

"They broke two checkpoints to drive hastily to areas there they were not supposed to...when they were about to break the third one they were shot at and detained," Redwan Hussein, spokesman of the government's task force for the Tigray crisis, told reporters.

A UN security team seeking to access Shimelba refugee camp, one of four for Eritrean refugees in Tigray, was blocked and fired at on Sunday, two diplomatic sources said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said on Monday it was working with the UN and others to extend humanitarian assistance “with a well-coordinated framework led by the federal government.”

The UN, however, has stressed the importance of a humanitarian approach that is neutral and unfettered.

Even after Abiy declared victory on November 28 in what he called a “law enforcement operation” against a Tigray government he now considers illegitimate, fighting has continued in parts of the region, further complicating access for aid.

Eritrean soldiers in region

The United States believes Eritrean soldiers have crossed into Ethiopia to help Ahmed's government battle the rebellious northern force, despite denials from both nations, a US government source and five regional diplomats said.

Abiy and Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki signed a peace pact ending two decades of hostilities in 2018 and now regard the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) as a mutual foe.

The US assessment creates a potential policy predicament as Washington views Ethiopia as a major ally in the volatile Horn of Africa but accuses Eritrea of severe rights abuses.

Evidence of Eritrean involvement cited in the US view of the month-long war includes satellite images, intercepted communications and anecdotal reports from Tigray region, five diplomats and a security source all briefed on the US assessment told Reuters.

"There doesn't appear to be a doubt anymore. It's being discussed by US officials on calls, that the Eritreans are in Tigray, but they aren't saying it publicly," the US government source, who has been privy to the internal calls, told Reuters.

Contacted by Reuters on Saturday, Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed said: "We are not involved. It's propaganda."

Ethiopia has denied its old foe entered the conflict, though Abiy did say last week some government troops retreated into Eritrea early in the conflict and were given assistance.

Thousands of people are thought to have been killed in the power struggle between the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which dominated Ethiopia's government and military for more than a quarter-century, and the government of Abiy, who sidelined the TPLF soon after taking power in 2018 and introduced dramatic political reforms that won him the Nobel Peace Prize.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies