Robert Mugabe Jnr, pays his last respects to his father, Robert Mugabe as his body lies in state at the at Rufaro stadium, in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 13, 2019. (Reuters)

African heads of state and envoys are gathering to attend a state funeral for Zimbabwe's founding president, Robert Mugabe, whose burial has been delayed for at least a month until a special mausoleum can be built for his remains.

The body of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe arrives at the 'Blue Roof', his residence in Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 11, 2019 (Reuters)

The service and viewing of the body of Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore at 95, will be at the National Sports Stadium in the capital, Harare, and comes following the announcement by the Mugabe family and President Emmerson Mnangagwa that his burial will be postponed until a new edifice for his body can be constructed at the national Heroes' Acre monument.

More than 10 African leaders and several former presidents are expected to attend Saturday's ceremony at the 60,000-capacity stadium.

The casket carrying the body of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is carried to the military chopper after lying in state at the Rufaro stadium, in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 13, 2019. (Reuters)

Source: AP