Alaska has warmed twice as fast as the rest of the world in the last 50 years. This summer, it's feeling the heat with record temperatures.

Pacific black brant fly past Mount Dutton over the Izembek Lagoon in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska's Aleutian Islands, in this US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) picture taken November 7, 2008. (Reuters)

Alaska's blue-white giants are dying and falling to rising temperatures in the 49th US state.

Experts say this is the warmest month on record, any month, any year for this regıon and on July 4th anchorage set a new record at 90 degrees.

Kevin Tibbles reports.