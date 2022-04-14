Fast News

Argentina's truckers and government officials have agreed to have a virtual meeting in order to reach an agreement to end a protest by truck owners demanding higher freight rates.

"Efforts continue with the aim of finding a consensus on the truck strike," the Transport Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding that "at 18 hours (2100 GMT) there will be a virtual meeting between the parties so that they can negotiate and the grains transport strike can be lifted."

Talks to end the strike on Wednesday failed to make a breakthrough.

Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of processed soy oil and meal, and the No. 2 for corn.

The Federation of Argentine Transporters (FETRA), which represents the truckers, is demanding an increase in grain transport rates to offset rising fuel prices in the past weeks.

The rates had been updated at the beginning of February, in an agreement between transporters, the government and agricultural producers, but Argentina has been dealing with spiking inflation.

Retail prices in the southern country rose by 6.7 percent in March, accumulating an increase of 55.1 percent in the last 12 months. Inflation has been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, which raised world prices of raw materials.

Farming exports paralyses

The four-day-old strike has paralysed farming exports, industry sources said.

Thousands of trucks that haul grain and its derivatives have parked along the side of the road in the South American country.

"The entire agricultural export complex is paralysed. The Argentine economy cannot afford this luxury," said Gustavo Idigoras, president of the Ciara-CEG oil and grain exporters chamber, in a statement.

Haulage companies are unhappy with the amount they are being paid to transport grain since their fuel costs have shot up.

"Agricultural businesses are denying the real price of diesel that haulage companies are paying," said FETRA.

The official price of diesel in gas stations is 110 pesos ($0.93) per liter, but FETRA says truckers are being charged 191 pesos ($1.60) due to shortages.

Strike at harvest time

The strike comes during full harvest time in Argentina's farming industry.

"The strike is causing losses of about $100 million a day. About 200 tons (of produce) have been left unloaded at port terminals. We have 50 boats waiting," said Idigoras.

Whereas there are normally 3,000 to 4,000 trucks a day arriving at Argentina's ports, currently there are only around a dozen, he said.

Idigoras also said there was not enough diesel for tractors to harvest the grain in fields. Argentina's grain industry was worth $35 billion in 2021.

