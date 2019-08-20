Officials say the man identified himself as a policeman, but this information has yet to be confirmed.

Federal Highway Police officer walks with his weapon as he indicates the way back to the drivers at a blocked access for the bridge connecting the city of Niteroi to Rio de Janeiro , Brazil. August 20, 2019. (Leo Correa / AP)

An armed man who held dozens of people hostage on a public bus on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro and threatened to set the vehicle on fire was arrested by police after a four-hour standoff, Brazilian police said.

The man, who had been armed with a gun and a knife, had taken 37 people hostage at around dawn on a busy bridge linking the suburb of Sao Gonçalo to downtown Rio de Janeiro before being overpowered by police forces. His fate remains unclear.

Six hostages were released in the first few hours and police said they told authorities the man had spilled gasoline in the bus and threatened to set it on fire.

Officials said the man had identified himself as a policeman, but that they were not able to confirm this information.

Hans Moreno, one of the hostages onboard, said on TV Globo the man was not behaving in an aggressive way and was "very calm".

The man had not made any particular demands and appeared to have "psychological problems", a spokesperson for the traffic police said on TV Globo.

Rio's elite police force known as BOPE was in charge of the negotiations. A sniper was placed nearby. Traffic has been blocked in both directions on the bridge, with hundreds of vehicles waiting in line.

Sao Gonçalo is a violent, impoverished suburb separated from Rio by Guanabara Bay. Many use the bridge to go to and from work.

Source: AFP