The United States says it doesn't know for sure what Russia intends to do in Ukraine, but is alarmed at the deployment of some 100,000 battle-ready Russian troops to the border. (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden has voiced "deep concerns" over Russia's massive buildup of troops near the Ukrainian border in a video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders squared off over the massive buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, in a virtual meeting on Tuesday, according to the White House.

Biden warned Putin in a tense, two hour virtual summit of a "strong" Western economic response should Russian forces massed on Ukraine's border go on the attack.

He "made clear that the US and our allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," the White House said in a statement soon after the video conference.

Biden stressed "support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy," the statement said.

The leaders agreed that their respective teams would "follow up" on the summit.

Tension grows on Ukraine border

Just hours before the call got underway, Ukrainian officials charged Russia was continuing to escalate the crisis by sending tanks and snipers to war-torn eastern Ukraine to “provoke return fire.”

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry alleged that Russia is holding “training camps under the leadership of regular servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.”

Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine, but with satellite pictures showing massive troop concentrations on the border, fears are growing of war in Europe.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies