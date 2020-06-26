Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 9.6 million people and claimed nearly 490,000 lives around the world. Here are updates for June 26:

Healthcare workers walk along a bridge to access a house in the riverside community Pinheiro, as they visit riverside communities to check on residents during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Para state, Brazil, June 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, June 26

Brazil reports 39,483 new cases, 1,141 deaths

Brazil recorded 39,483 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,141 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 1.2 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 54,971, according to the ministry.

Mexico's deaths surge past 25,000

Mexico's healthy ministry reported 6,104 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 736 deaths, bringing the nation's total known infections to 202,951 and 25,060 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may have had coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said that he might have contracted the novel coronavirus previously and he may do another test for the disease, having already tested negative for the virus multiple times weeks earlier.

Bolsonaro had said he tested negative twice but fought a court battle to stop the release of the hospital test results, raising questions over whether he may have been infected or not.

Italy reports 300 more cases

Italy added nearly 300 virus infections to its official toll, with more than half in hard-hit Lombardy and new clusters reported in other regions.

The Health Ministry said another 34 people died, bringing the Covid-19 death toll in the onetime European epicentre of the outbreak to 34,678.

After two days of double-digit new infections, Lombardy reported 170 new cases, though some were in people who only got tested after blood tests showed they had virus antibodies.

Mexico's finance minister tests positive for virus



Mexico's Finance Minister Arturo Herrera revealed he has tested positive for the virus, just three days after he met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Herrera was in the office of Lopez Obrador alongside Interior Minister Olga Sanchez and other public servants in a meeting on Monday to announce new government appointees.

After the meeting, the president published a video on social media in which Herrera could be seen by his side.

Iraq records 107 fresh fatalities



Iraq confirmed 107 new deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,437.

The Health Ministry said as many as 2,437 more Covid-19 cases had raised the tally to 39,139, while the total number of recoveries stood at 18,051.

South Africa reports 6,579 new cases

South Africa has reported a record 6,579 new cases of the virus.

The country now has half of the confirmed infections on the African continent with 118,375.

South Africa has posted a number of record-high daily case numbers since further loosening its lockdown, once one of the world’s strictest, on June 1.

The death toll in South Africa from Covid-19 is now 2,292, according to the health ministry.

Virus cases surpass 8,900 in Sudan



The virus infections have exceeded 8,900 in Sudan, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The country reported 95 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 8,984, the ministry said in a statement.

Some eight new fatalities from the virus were recorded, bringing the nationwide death toll to 556.

A total of 3,806 people have recovered from the disease.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies