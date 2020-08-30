Fast News

The incident occurred at the end of a peaceful march on Saturday when a group of people climbed the monument and pulled down the statue, causing the head to fly off.

In this combo image of pictures obtained from social media, the statue of John A Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister, is seen on the ground after it was pulled down during a protest against racial inequality in Montreal, Quebec on August 29, 2020. (Reuters)

A statue of Canada's first prime minister Sir John Macdonald has been toppled in downtown Montreal by protesters marching in support of defunding police, government officials said.

Organized black bloc militants have toppled the statue of Canada’s first prime minister, John Macdonald, in Montreal. They used umbrellas & sheets to shield their criminal comrades. The statue’s head broke off as it crashed to the ground. #BLM pic.twitter.com/ViarNxmJbh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2020

Defund police

Calls to defund the police have been growing across the United States and Canada, after a spate of violent incidents involving police.

The death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in the custody of Minneapolis police in May sparked global protests about racial inequality and police brutality, and renewed pledges from some to fight racism.

In June, a video showing a forceful arrest of a Canadian indigenous leader by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police raised questions about the use of force by the police.

The statue of Macdonald has been the site of repeated acts of graffiti in recent years, and it has often been covered in red paint.

Saturday's incident drew quick condemnation from political leaders.

"Whatever one might think of John A. Macdonald, destroying a monument in this way is unacceptable," Quebec Premier Francois Legault said in a tweet. "We must fight racism, but destroying parts of our history is not the solution."

Quoique l’on puisse penser de John A. MacDonald, détruire un monument ainsi est inacceptable.



Il faut combattre le racisme, mais saccager des pans de notre histoire n’est pas la solution.



Le vandalisme n’a pas sa place dans notre démocratie et la statue doit être restaurée. — François Legault (@francoislegault) August 29, 2020

Newly elected leader of Canada's main opposition Conservative Party, Erin O'Toole, said, "We will not build a better future by defacing our past."

Canada wouldn't exist without Sir John A. Macdonald. Canada is a great county, and one we should be proud of. We will not build a better future by defacing our past.



It's time politicians grow a backbone and stand up for our country. https://t.co/VdskHzFaRy — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) August 29, 2020

Source: Reuters