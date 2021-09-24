Fast News

A Canadian judge has signed Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's order of discharge.

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou enters the B.C. Supreme Court for a hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 24, 2021. (Reuters)

A Canadian judge on Friday ended extradition proceedings against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and ordered her bail conditions lifted, effectively freeing her and bringing to a close a nearly three-year legal saga.

The decision by British Columbia Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes comes after Meng earlier reached a deferred prosecution agreement with US prosecutors to avoid felony fraud charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: TRTWorld and agencies