Fast News
A Canadian judge has signed Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's order of discharge.
A Canadian judge on Friday ended extradition proceedings against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and ordered her bail conditions lifted, effectively freeing her and bringing to a close a nearly three-year legal saga.
The decision by British Columbia Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes comes after Meng earlier reached a deferred prosecution agreement with US prosecutors to avoid felony fraud charges.
This is a developing story and will be updated
Source: TRTWorld and agencies