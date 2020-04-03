Fast News

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide surpasses 1 million with more than 52,000 deaths. Here are the latest updates for April 3:

Residents wearing protective gear wait near a toll booth where some are entering the city of Wuhan which is still under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak but have started allowing some residents to return in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (AP)

Friday, April 3 2020

Saudi Arabia advances curfew in three areas over coronavirus fears

Saudi Arabia has advanced to 1200 GMT (1500 local time) its curfew in the city of Dammam, and the governorates of Taif and al Qatif, starting from Friday until further notice, state news agency SPA said, citing a senior official of the interior ministry.

The measures aim to rein in the virus, as the kingdom has recorded 1,885 infections and 21 deaths, the most among any of the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Saudi Arabia has imposed a 24-hour curfew earlier on Thursday in Mecca and Medina while other Arab states in the region locked down districts with large migrant worker populations.

Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and four new deaths

Thailand reported 103 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing its total number cases to 1,978, a health official said.

There were four new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 19, said a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

The new deaths were all Thai males, including a 59-year-old who worked on a train.

Three new deaths ages between 72 and 84 were connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of infections.

Germany's coronavirus infections rise to 79,696 -RKI

Germany's coronavirus infections have risen to 79,696, with 1,017 deaths, according to statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases show.

Cases rose 6,174 from the previous day, while the death toll climbed by 145, the tally showed.

Singapore reports fifth person has died from coronavirus

Singapore reported another coronavirus-related death, raising the city-state's total fatalities from the disease to five.

The latest death was of an 86-year-old female Singapore citizen, the health ministry said in a statement.

The country has reported 1,049 coronavirus cases in total.

China's Hubei province reports 4 new coronavirus deaths

Mainland China reported 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including two locally transmitted infections, the country's National Health Commission said.

Mainland China also reported four new deaths as of Thursday, all in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began, the commission said in a statement. The total number of infections now stands at 81,620 and 3,322 deaths have been reported from mainland China to date.

The commission said 60 new asymptomatic coronavirus patients were also reported on Thursday.

Mexico coronavirus death toll rises to 50 – health official



The death toll in Mexico from coronavirus jumped to 50 from 37 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus cases was 1,510, up by 132 cases.

US records 1,169 deaths in past 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,169 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker showed, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began.

The toll reflected figures reported by the university between 0030 GMT (8:30 pm local time) Wednesday and the same time Thursday.

The grim record was previously held by Italy, where 969 people died on March 27.

The US has now recorded 5,926 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Globally, Italy still has the highest total death toll, with 13,915 dying of the disease there, followed by Spain at 10,003.

The US also recorded more than 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of officially reported cases in the country to more than 243,000, according to Johns Hopkins.

Panama registers 1,475 coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

Panama's health ministry said on Thursday it had registered 1,475 coronavirus cases in the Central American country, an increase of 158 from a day earlier.

It also registered five more deaths, bringing the total number to 37.

Panama, along with Peru, on Thursday started imposing stricter limits on how often people can leave their homes in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies