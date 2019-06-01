While it has been two years since President Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement, the climate change remains one of the top issues in US politics.

An attendant holds a placard during a protest to call for urgent action to slow the pace of climate change in New York, US, May 3, 2019. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he doesn't believe in climate change.

But, while it has been two years since President Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement, the climate change remains one of the top issues in US politics.

Vehicles in the United States emit more carbon dioxide than the entire economy of any single country other than India and China according to the US Climate Alliance.

TRT World's Courtney Kealy reports from New York:

Source: TRT World