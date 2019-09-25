Fast News

World leaders have assembled at the 74th UN General Assembly, where they grapple with issues of climate change, trade wars, regional conflicts, and a dispute in the Gulf region with wide-reaching impact.

Colombia's President Ivan Duque holds a book as he addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, September 25, 2019. (AP)

Colombia's president blasts Venezuela's leader

Colombia's president slammed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as a dictator who offers a safe haven for terrorist groups.

In his speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Ivan Duque said he has proof Maduro is harbouring criminals plotting against Colombia. He vowed to deliver a 128-page dossier to UN leaders outlining the evidence.

Duque said the document includes information on 207 locations inside Venezuela that are controlled by ELN guerrillas. He described the neighbouring Andean nation as "fertile land" for the ELN to expand.

Maduro has denied supporting criminal organisations and accuses Duque of similarly allowing illegal armed groups to flourish.

Erdogan vows to fight Islamophobia

Muslims are most subjected to hate speech, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, while vowing to defend rights of the people of disputed Kashmir, in an event co-hosted by Turkey and Pakistan on countering hate speech.

"Today, Muslims are the most subjected to hate speech, cultural racism, discrimination, and insults. Muslims' workplaces, homes, worshipping places are targeted by racist and fascist groups almost every day," said the president in a meeting on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York.

He said Muslim women are harassed for wearing headscarves on the street and workplaces.

"As a country, which has 6.5 million citizens abroad who are impacted by hate speech and attacks, we cannot overlook this issue," he added.

He also denounced violence against Muslims in India who eat beef and urged respect for freedom of faith.

"In India, how will we defend Muslim youth who are being whipped, beaten by machetes and even sentenced to death just for eating beef," Erdogan said.

"Turkey is resolved to defend the rights of Muslims living in Jammu and Kashmir and make their entry and exit free," says Turkey's President Erdogan. (AA)

He said Kashmir has turned into an open-air prison and its residents have become prisoners.

"Important duties fall on all [foreign] state institutions," said Erdogan, and urged more active steps on regional and international levels.

"Turkey is resolved to defend the rights of Muslims living in Jammu and Kashmir and make their entry and exit free," said Erdogan.

The president also criticised the Indian foreign minister and the country's envoys in Turkey for expressing discomfort over Ankara's approach to the Kashmir issue.

"Do we determine our foreign policy towards developments in any country by asking or taking permission from officials in those countries?" Erdogan asked.

Lebanon's Aoun calls for safe return of refugees to Syria

Lebanese President Michel Aoun appealed to world leaders to work on the safe return of refugees to Syria.

He said the presence of hundreds of thousands of refugees in tiny Lebanon has exacerbated the country’s worsening economic crisis. He said their safe return is a joint international responsibility that should be dealt with urgently.

He added in his speech before the UN General Assembly on Wednesday that more than 250,000 refugees have returned to Syria from Lebanon "and there has been no information about anyone being persecuted or mistreated."

He said Lebanon will continue to encourage the "voluntary" return of refugees in coordination with the Syrian authorities.

US committing 'merciless economic terrorism' – Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani accused the US of "merciless economic terrorism" on Wednesday, using his UN speech to stress that security in the Persian Gulf can be guaranteed only when his nation's security is as well — and only with the involvement of Iran's neighbours.

Rouhani told the UN General Assembly gathering that Iran would not negotiate on the issue of its nuclear programme as long as sanctions remain in place.

"Our response to any negotiation under sanctions is negative," he said adding that Iran has "resisted the most merciless economic terrorism" from a nation that is engaging in "international piracy."

He also warned Iran might exit the 2015 nuclear deal if the European powers failed to salvage it.

Rouhani also demanded that Saudi Arabia end its offensive in Yemen after an attack in the oil-rich kingdom which Washington blamed on Tehran.

"The security of Saudi Arabia will be guaranteed with the termination of aggression in Yemen, rather than by inviting foreigners," he said.

Rouhani, mirroring US efforts to rally its Arab allies, invited regional countries to join a "Coalition for Hope" in which he said they would pledge non-aggression and non-interference in one another's affairs.

"The security of the region shall be provided when American troops pull out," Rouhani said.

"In the event of an incident, you and we shall not remain alone. We are neighbours with each other and not with the United States," he said.

Land for proper Rohingya camps - Turkey

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu asked Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to allocate land for "proper camps" for Rohingya refugees.

Cavusoglu was speaking at a meeting on Rohingya on the margins of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The minister said the Rohingya crisis is one of the gravest tragedies in the world.

"We request Bangladesh to allocate land [for building camps] as we did for Syrian refugees in Turkey, which are the best camps in the world," said Cavusoglu.

'If you can do that, we are ready to build proper camps for these vulnerable people."

"We believe that the international community also should do more to share the burden of Bangladesh in decreasing the problem of Rohingya refugee camps," said Cavusoglu.

'Terrifying limbless chickens' but little Brexit from Johnson

Things the beleaguered British prime minister said in his astonishing speech on Tuesday night: "Pink-eyed Terminators from the future." "Terrifying limbless chickens." "Your fridge will beep for more cheese."

Things Boris Johnson didn’t address with any substance: Brexit.

The British court ruling earlier in the day that said he acted illegally by dissolving Parliament.

Many didn't know what to expect Tuesday after the court ruling came down hours before Johnson's inaugural speech as prime minister.

But it's safe to say few anticipated what he dramatically and energetically delivered: a caffeinated screed about the damage that technology can do if misused — and the glories it can hand humanity if it is delivered properly.

In his notably energetic speech, which ended after 10 pm as more than 12 hours of UN speeches were inching to their end, Johnson said he was optimistic about technology's future — if humanity finds "the right balance between freedom and control."

Erdogan pitches for deeper Syria peace corridor

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on UN members to back Ankara's efforts to ensure security in Syria's Idlib to avoid mass migration and massacres.

Turkey is "the most generous country" with humanitarian aid, he said, hosting five million displaced people fleeing conflict, starvation, persecution.

Holding a picture of Syrian refugee Aylan Kurdi, Erdogan said the beached toddler was "quickly forgotten by the world," reminding the world leaders that "the same situation may happen to you one day."

Erdogan also said "efficient functioning" of the Constitutional Committee is "critical for political and territorial unity of Syria".

The PKK/YPG terror group in northern Syria must be dealt with for safety and security of the region, Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also criticised the international community for failing to pay attention to the Kashmir conflict, which has awaited a solution for 72 years.

"In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision," said Erdogan.

Erdogan requested the UN to designate March 15, when the Christchurch attack was carried out in New Zealand, as "International Day for Solidarity against Islamophobia."

He said the international community should provide concrete support to Palestinians beyond mere promises.

"What is the role and point of the UN if it fails to implement its own resolutions against Israel?" Erdogan asked.

Show courage to build peace – Macron tells US, Iran

The US and Iran need to take a leap of faith and show some courage to build peace, French President Emmanuel Macron said, as he urged them and key powers to negotiate to avoid a wider conflict across the Middle East.

"The attacks on Saudi Arabia have changed the situation. Today the risk is (that things) flare-up because of a miscalculation or a disproportionate response," Macron said.

"More than ever, the time has come to restart negotiations between the US, Iran, the parties to the JCPOA (nuclear deal) and concerned regional powers."

He said he was neither naive nor believed in miracles, but said it was time to build peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, September 24, 2019. (Reuters)

Trump warns sanctions will be 'tightened' against Iran

US President Donald Trump said that sanctions on Iran would be further increased unless it halts its "fanatical" weapons drive and "aggression" in the Middle East.

"Hoping to free itself from sanctions, the regime has escalated its violent and unprovoked aggression," Trump said.

"As long as Iran's menacing behaviour continues, sanctions will not be lifted –– they will be tightened."

Trump also put China on notice, declaring the time of trade "abuses" by Beijing was "over" and calling on the country to protect Hong Kong's "democratic ways of life."

The president implored the world's leaders to prioritise their own nations, with strong borders and one-on-one trade deals, rejecting sweeping transnational organisations and alliances.

Fallacy to say Amazon is heritage of humankind – Bolsonaro

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has come under attack for wildfires that are raging in the Amazon, told the UN the rainforest is his country's sovereign territory.

"It is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is the heritage of humankind, and a misconception confirmed by scientists to say that our Amazon forests are the lungs of the world," he said.

Bolsonaro then hit out at detractors, saying that while every country had problems, sensational reporting in the international media "aroused our patriotic sentiments."

He also defended his record on the treatment of indigenous people and said many backed him.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen on a video screen as he addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. (Reuters)

World splitting into two - Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned global leaders of the looming risk of the world splitting in two with the two largest economies, the US and China, creating rival internets, currencies, financial rules "and their own zero-sum geopolitical and military strategies."

The UN chief said, "We must do everything possible to avert the Great Fracture," and maintain a universal economy in a multipolar world.

Guterres painted a grim picture of a deeply divided and anxious planet facing a climate crisis, "the alarming possibility" of a Gulf conflict, terrorism, and rising inequality.

"We are facing the possibility of an alarming armed conflict in the Gulf that we cannot bear the consequences of. The attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities is unacceptable. We need to do everything we can for common sense and sobriety, given that a small miscalculation can lead to a major crisis," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies