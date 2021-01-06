Fast News

Congress begins a joint session to count and confirm the electoral college vote won by Joe Biden in November presidential election as thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gather around Capitol.

US Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) take part in a joint session of Congress to certify 2020 election results in Washington on January 6, 2021. (Reuters)

The US House of Representatives and Senate, meeting in a rare joint session, has begun considering the certification of electoral college results showing that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump.

The typically routine proceeding on Wednesday will be anything but, a political confrontation unseen since the aftermath of the Civil War as Trump mounts a desperate effort to stay in office.

A number of Republicans from both chambers have said they will challenge the certification of a handful of states in a last-ditch attempt to either negate Biden's win or delay the certification of his victory.

Other Republicans have said the effort is misguided and could damage the nation over the long-run.

They have urged the quick certification to clear the way for Biden to be sworn in as president on January 20.

Any challenge is expected to be rejected by the full House and Senate.

Pence won't stop Biden win certification

Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence, in defiance of President Trump, said on Wednesday that he will not intervene to stop the certification by Congress of Biden's victory.

"The Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said in a statement released as a joint session of Congress began to certify the electoral college votes from the November 3 election.

The statement was released as Trump urged Pence at a rally in Washington to decline to certify the results.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies