Riots at three jails leave at least 62 inmates dead and several wounded, authorities say as the nation battles severe prison overcrowding and frequent violence between rival gangs.

Relatives of the prisoners at the Zone 8 Deprivation of Liberty Center are seen as they wait for news, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on February 23, 2021. (AFP)

At least 62 inmates have died as riots blamed on gang rivalry erupted simultaneously at three prisons in Ecuador.

Thirty-three of the deaths occurred in Cuenca and eight in Latacunga – both cities in the South American country's Andes mountain region – and 21 in the western port city of Guayaquil, said Edmundo Moncayo, director of the government's SNAI prisons management body on Tuesday.

The country's police confirmed the deaths on Twitter, saying it was working on controlling the unrest.

Criminal organisations blamed

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno attributed the riots to "criminal organisations" engaged in "simultaneous acts of violence in several prisons."

The authorities, he said, "are acting to retake control."

Police commander Patricio Carrillo said, "the situation is critical."

Interior Minister Patricio Pazmino, meanwhile, tweeted that a centralised command post has been set up to respond to what he said was "concerted action by criminal organisations to generate violence in penitentiary centres."

Tear gas rises from parts of Turi jail where an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador on February 23, 2021. (AP)

Previous riots and overcrowding

In December, riots in Ecuadorian jails sparked by gang rivalry left 11 prisoners dead and seven injured.

A 90-day state of emergency in the country's jails, ordered by Moreno to bring "mafia" groups under control in a bid to reduce violence, was lifted in November.

There are some 38,000 prisoners in Ecuador, a country of 17 million people.

Inmate disputes left 51 dead in 2020, according to police.

In order to reduce prisoner numbers amid the coronavirus epidemic, the government commuted the sentences of people convicted of minor offences, reducing overcrowding from 42 percent to 30 percent.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies