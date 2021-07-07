Fast News

Searchers extract 10 more bodies from rubble, as number of people still unaccounted for drops to 94, officials say.

Workers helping with the search and rescue walk along the completely collapsed 12-storey building on July 6, 2021 in Florida, US. (AFP)

The death toll from the collapse of an apartment building in Florida outside Miami has risen to 46 after 10 more bodies were extracted from the rubble, as the number of people still unaccounted for dropped to 94, officials said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Wednesday that emergency personnel had been able to reach new areas in the pile of debris as a result of the demolition of Champlain Towers South in a controlled explosion over the weekend.

She told reporters that those efforts had brought "the total confirmed deaths to 46. Thirty-two of these victims have been identified and next of kin notifications have been made."

"At this time, 200 people are now accounted for and 94 people are still unaccounted for," Cava said.

Cause of collapse

The building in Surfside collapsed in the early hours of June 24, nearly two weeks ago.

Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the collapse.

Cava said rescuers were lucky as the weather had cleared, with Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall on the Sunshine State's west coast.

'Exhaustive search

Workers on Tuesday dug through pulverised concrete where the building in Surfside once stood, filling buckets that were passed down a line to be emptied and then returned.

Searchers have found no new signs of survivors, and although authorities said their mission was still geared toward finding people alive, they sounded increasingly somber.

Cava told reporters that crews are "looking for bodies and belongings" in a process that is "very thorough and exhaustive."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies