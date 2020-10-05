Fast News

US President Donald Trump said he will leave the hospital where he has been treated for Covid-19, and told Americans not to be afraid of the disease as he feels "better than he did 20 years ago!"

US President Donald Trump participates in a phone call in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland in October 4, 2020, (Reuters)

President Donald Trump has said he's leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for three days for symptoms of Covid-19 and will continue his recovery at the White House.

Trump tweeted: "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. ... I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

He is expected to make the journey aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One.

READ MORE: Trump's medical status unclear as doctors suggest Monday discharge

Outbreak within White House

Trump’s return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning.

White House officials said Trump was anxious to be released after three nights at the hospital where doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.

Still, the doctors said Trump’s health was improving and he could be discharged as early as Monday to continue the remainder of his treatment at the White House.

Trump “is ready to get back to a normal work schedule” and was optimistic about a Monday release, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News. He said a determination would be made after further evaluation by his medical team later Monday.

READ MORE: WHO believes 10 percent of world has had Covid-19 – latest updates



Healthy ride

Less than one month before Election Day, Trump was eager to project strength despite his illness. The still-infectious president surprised supporters who had gathered outside the hospital, riding by Sunday in a black SUV with the windows rolled up.

Secret Service agents inside the vehicle could be seen in masks and other protective gear.

The move capped a weekend of contradictions that fueled confusion about Trump’s health, which has imperilled the leadership of the US government and upended the final stages of the presidential campaign.

While Trump’s physician offered a rosy prognosis on his condition, his briefings lacked basic information, including the findings of lung scans, or were quickly muddled by more serious assessments of the president's health by other officials.

In a short video released by the White House on Sunday, Trump insisted he understood the gravity of the moment. But his actions moments later, by leaving the hospital and sitting inside the SUV with others, suggested otherwise.

White House physician Sean Conley will provide an update later today on Donald Trump's health condition, three days after the president was hospitalised with Covid-19.

Chief of staff Mark Meadows said earlier that a decision on a possible discharge was expected later on Monday.

READ MORE: Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

Source: TRTWorld and agencies