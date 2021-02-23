Fast News

Riots in several Ecuador prisons leave at least 50 dead as authorities try to take back control.

Supporters of presidential candidate Yaku Pérez protest outside the National Election Council, lined with barbed wire in Quito, Ecuador, February 23, 2021. (AP)

At least 50 inmates have died in riots at three prisons in Ecuador, police said.

The national police on Tuesday said the death toll stood at "more than 50" prisoners after unrest at facilities in the provinces of Guayas, Azuay and Cotopaxi.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, also on Twitter, attributed the riots to "criminal organisations" engaged in "simultaneous acts of violence in several prisons."

The authorities, he said, "are acting to retake control."

The police did not state whether order had been restored after the violence broke out at prisons in the port city of Guayaquil in the southwest, and Cuenca and Latacunga in the Andes.

This is a developing story, will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies