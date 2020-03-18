Fast News

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at 1309 GMT four km north of Magna, a township in Salt Lake County, at a depth of 10 km.

In this image, Salt Lake City, Utah, US, where a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck, is seen in winter time. (AFP)

A shallow 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Salt Lake City on Wednesday, shaking residents in the western US state, the US Geological Survey reported.

Utah just experienced its largest earthquake since 1992. It was a 5.9 in St. George. #utquake https://t.co/IYfUP8hnRy — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

The quake was felt throughout the area, a map on the monitoring agency website showed, although there were no immediate reports of serious damage.

