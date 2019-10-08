Fast News

President Lenin Moreno's embattled government says it's open to mediation of UN or Catholic Church as hundreds are detained amid anti-austerity protests in Andean nation.

Demonstrators participate in a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador, on October 8, 2019. (Reuters)

Ecuador's government said on Tuesday it would be open to mediation via the United Nations or the Catholic Church, after almost a week of anti-austerity protests that have rocked the nation and brought hundreds of arrests.

Thousands of indigenous demonstrators were converged on the highland capital, Quito, and were planning to march on the heavily guarded presidential palace on Tuesday.

"The only response is dialogue and firmness at the same time," presidency secretary Juan Roldan told local radio, saying authorities were open to help from the United Nations, the Catholic Church or university rectors.

The number of arrests had risen to 570, he said.

Looks like a dystopian futuristic movie but, no, it’s just police repression in #Ecuador against a mass movement protesting austerity. (The giant machine counting in English is possibly the creepiest part) https://t.co/RZBlYjgy6Q — Yarimar Bonilla 👩🏾‍💻 (@yarimarbonilla) October 8, 2019

Challenge to Moreno's rule

Facing the biggest challenge to his two-and-a-half-year rule, President Lenin Moreno has declared a state of emergency and moved government operations to the coastal city of Guayaquil, where there has been less trouble.

Protests erupted last Thursday when the government cut fuel subsidies as part of a package of economic reforms in keeping with a $4.2 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

Indigenous groups and others have been barricading roads with burning tires, rocks and branches, while police have deployed armored vehicles and tear gas in response.

Among those detained was a Congress member who supports Moreno's predecessor Rafael Correa, said, Roldan.

Moreno has accused the leftist Correa, his one-time mentor and boss when he was vice president, of seeking a coup with the help of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

"They want to turn Ecuador into Venezuela," Roldan said.

President Trump. This is what’s going on in Ecuador. The Ecuadorean people need help. Ecuador cannot be another Socialist Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/5XWbDayobH — James Nuques (@NuquesJames) October 8, 2019

'They are such liars'

Moreno had enthusiastically backed Correa during his decade-long rule but broke with him after winning the 2017 election to succeed him, and moved economic policies to the right.

Speaking in Belgium, where he lives in self-exile, Correa told Reuters the accusation against him was nonsense.

"They are such liars ... They say I am so powerful that with an iPhone from Brussels I could lead the protests," he said, holding up his mobile telephone.

"People couldn't take it anymore, that's the reality," he said, referring to the belt-tightening economic measures.

Maduro has yet to respond to the accusation of Venezuelan involvement in Ecuador.

With protesters swarming around Quito, various government buildings were attacked overnight, authorities said.

Source: Reuters