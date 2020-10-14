Fast News

Social media giant says it's slowing distribution of New York Post story about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden so that its fact-checkers evaluate its authenticity.

Hunter Biden (L) and Joe Biden have rejected the claims, calling the story "widely discredited conspiracy theories". (Reuters Archive)

Social media giant Facebook has said it's slowing down the distribution of New York Post story about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden so that its fact-checkers evaluate its authenticity.

"While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want to be clear that this story is eligible to be fact-checked by Facebook's third-party fact-checking partners," Facebook's spokesperson Andy Stone said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform."

Controversial claims

The Post's story includes files and emails that were allegedly taken from a laptop that previously belonged to older Biden's son.

Citing emails, the Post claimed that Hunter introduced his father, then-Vice President, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm "less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company."

"The computer was dropped off at a repair shop in Biden's home state of Delaware in April 2019, according to the store's owner," the Post claimed.

Bidens have rejected the claims, calling the story "widely discredited conspiracy theories".

"But the story's sourcing has raised questions about its authenticity: The files that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden were provided to the Post through an attorney for Rudy Giuliani, who is the personal lawyer for President Donald Trump," Business Insider reported.

"This is part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation. We temporarily reduce distribution pending fact-checker review," Stone said while tweeting a link on how Facebook is trying to contain misinformation related to US presidential election.

But Sohrab Ahmari of the New York Post dubbed the move as the "Big Tech information coup".

Thinking about the sad-sack fusionist right liberals who are my adversaries and their dreams of neutrality. HA HA HA HA. https://t.co/Ob0oUStNzi — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 14, 2020

Facebook bars deceptive campaign

In August, Facebook said it derailed a campaign using fake accounts to praise US President Donald Trump as part of its latest crackdown on orchestrated deception.

Facebook removed 200 accounts and 55 pages at the social network and 76 Instagram accounts it said were part of the deception campaign and violated a policy against coordinated inauthentic behaviour.

About 373,000 accounts followed one or more of the campaign's Facebook pages and around 22,000 people followed one or more of the Instagram accounts, according to the social network.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies