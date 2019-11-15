Fast News

Evo Morales resigned and fled to seek political asylum in Mexico after losing the support of the security forces following weeks of protests over his disputed re-election.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales gestures during an interview with Reuters, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 15, 2019. (Reuters)

Ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales said fresh elections could be held in the country without him, in an interview with Reuters in Mexico City on Friday.

Morales resigned under pressure on Sunday after weeks of protests and violence following an Oct. 20 election that awarded an outright win to him but was tarnished by widespread allegations of fraud.

Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez, who took over on Tuesday after a spate of resignations, has said she wants to mend bridges with Morales' Movement for Socialism (MAS) party. She has said, however, that Morales himself would not be welcome as a candidate in the next election.

The interim government and MAS lawmakers appear to have reached an accord to hold a new presidential election, but have not chosen a candidate.

Morales said in the interview he did not know who would be the MAS candidate, adding that it would be for the people to decide.

Morales, who has been given asylum in Mexico, said he wants to return to Bolivia as soon as his resignation is approved by the Bolivian legislature.

Bolivia to expel all Venezuelan diplomats: minister

Bolivia will expel all officials from Venezuela's embassy in La Paz for "violating diplomatic norms," interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric said on Friday.

Socialist Venezuela was a key ally of Morales before he resigned as president of Bolivia on Sunday, leading the way for right-wing interim leader Anez to take over.

"All the diplomatic personnel representing [President Nicolas] Maduro at Venezuela's embassy in Bolivia will be allowed to leave the country for having interfered in internal state affairs," said Longaric.

Bolivia interim president says Morales will face charges if he returns

Anez said on Friday that exiled ex-president Morales would have to "answer to justice" over election irregularities and government corruption if he returns.

"He knows he has to answer to justice. There is electoral crime. There are many allegations of corruption in his government," Anez told journalists in La Paz.

The former president said on Wednesday he was willing to return to bring peace to Bolivia.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies