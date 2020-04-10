Fast News

The worldwide Covid-19 infections surpass 1.6 million with more than 95,000 deaths, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University. Here are the latest updates for April 10:

A man wearing a face mask walks past a closed electronic goods store in the center of Munich, southern Germany, on April 9, 2020 as public life in Bavaria has been limited due to the coronavirus COVID-19. (AFP)

Friday, April 10, 2020:

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 5,323

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 5,323 in the past 24 hours to 113,525 on Friday, climbing for a fourth straight day after four previous days of declines, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 266 to 2,373.

South Korea reports 27 new coronavirus cases

South Korea has reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus, marking its ninth consecutive day below 100, as infections continue to wane in the worst-hit city of Daegu.

Figures released by South Korea's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday brought nationwide totals to 10,450 cases and 208 virus-related deaths.

Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus cases and the death of a 43-year-old woman.

Of the new cases, 27 are linked to previous cases and eight who are waiting for investigation into how they caught the disease, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Three of the new cases were imported, Wisanuyothin said.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,473 cases and 33 fatalities, while 1,013 patients have recovered and gone home.

Yemen confirms first coronavirus case

Yemen has reported its first coronavirus case in Hadhramaut Governorate, supreme national emergency committee tweeted.

The committee added that the patient was stable and receiving health care, without elaborating.

The United Nations and Western allies had pointed to the threat of coronavirus outbreak in the war-battered country.

US records 1,783 virus deaths in past 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,783 deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm on Thursday (0030 GMT Friday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's record toll of 1,973.

The total number of US fatalities linked to the virus now stands at 16,478, the second-highest tally in the world after Italy.

Mexico registers 3,441 cases of coronavirus



Mexico has registered 260 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 3,441 cases and 194 deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Among the dead were two pregnant women.

One of the two women gave birth to a son before passing away, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference, noting that pregnant women are highly susceptible to infection caused by the virus.

Mainland China reports 42 new coronavirus cases vs 63 day earlier

Mainland China reported on Friday 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 cases involving travellers from overseas, down from 63 cases a day earlier.

China's National Health Commission said in a statement that 47 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were also reported in the mainland, down from 61 new cases a day earlier.

The total number of infections in mainland China now stands at 81,907, while the death toll rose by one to 3,336

Panama reports 224 new coronavirus cases



Panama registered 224 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 2,752 cases, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 66.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies