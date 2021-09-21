Fast News

UN General Assembly meeting convenes with leaders in attendance for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th Session of the UNGA in New York City, US, on September 21, 2021. (Reuters)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged the United States and China to engage in dialogue, warning of an increasingly divided world.

"I fear our world is creeping towards two different sets of economic, trade, financial and technology rules, two divergent approaches in the development of artificial intelligence –– and ultimately two different military and geopolitical strategies," Guterres said as he opened the annual UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

"This is a recipe for trouble. It would be far less predictable than the Cold War. To restore trust and inspire hope, we need cooperation," he said.

"We need dialogue. We need understanding."

'Coups are back'

Guterres said that divisions between the two powers set back efforts on other key priorities including reversing coups.

Since February, militaries have seized control both in Myanmar and Guinea and Afghanistan's Western-backed government collapsed to the Taliban.

"We are also seeing an explosion in seizures of power by force. Military coups are back. The lack of unity among the international community does not help," Guterres said.

"Geopolitical divisions are undermining international cooperation and limiting the capacity of the Security Council to take the necessary decisions."

'Science is under assault'

Our world has never been more threatened or more divided, he said,

Guterres the surge of misinformation and mistrust is polarising people and paralysing societies.

"Human rights are under fire and science is under assault and the economic lifelines for the most vulnerable people are coming too little too late if they come at all…." he said.

Bolsonaro committed to environmental protection

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told the UNGA that his country's environmental laws should serve as a model for the world, reinforcing his government's commitment to eliminating illegal deforestation.

Brazil, whose president, Bolsonaro, isn't vaccinated against Covid-19 also spoke about Afghanistan, promising his country will grant humanitarian visas to Afghan Christians, women, children, and judges.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro talks about environmental challenges, especially the fight against deforestation that his country faces #UNGA76 pic.twitter.com/cqjW3KKxUS — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 21, 2021

Biden: US starting 'era of relentless diplomacy'

The summit featured the first speech to the world body by US President Joe Biden, who has described a rising and authoritarian China as the paramount challenge of the 21st century.

In his speech, Biden told the UNGA that America is "opening a new era of relentless diplomacy" following the end of the war in Afghanistan.

Biden also said the United States would be prepared to use force "if necessary" but that military power must be a "tool of last resort."

"The mission must be clear and achievable, undertaken with the informed consent of the American people and whenever possible in partnership with our allies," he added.

Instead of fighting wars, the US has recalibrated policy to focus on fighting pandemic and terrorism, Biden said.

Use of military force will be the last resort as US engages more closely with international forums such as the UN and WHO to deal with challenges affecting the world, says Biden pic.twitter.com/RjQuvmTmc1 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 21, 2021

Biden said his country would "double" its contribution to climate finance.

"This will make the United States a leader in public climate finance," Biden told world leaders in New York, saying he would work with Congress to achieve the goal.

The United States does not seek a "new Cold War," in a reference to relations with China, he said.

"The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to share challenges even if we have an intense disagreement in other areas," he told the world leaders in New York.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies