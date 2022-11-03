Fast News

Blockade on Varreux fuel terminal is being led by a coalition of gangs called G9, which controls areas in and around the capital Port-au-Prince.

A man walks past a burning barricade during a protest over the death of journalist Romelo Vilsaint, in capital Port-au-Prince on October 30, 2022 (AP Archive)

Haiti's police have launched an operation to confront gangs that are blocking the Varreux fuel terminal, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation, in an effort to restore fuel distribution halted by the gangs in September.

The police operation began at mid-morning on Thursday and has resulted in heavy shooting near the terminal's main entrance, where the G9 coalition of gangs has dug trenches to prevent trucks from loading fuel, according to the sources.

"There is a big police operation in the area," said one of the sources, who like the other two asked not to be identified.

G9's leader, Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, is a former police officer who has been the target of sanctions by the US Treasury Department for his role in a 2018 massacre.

'Humanitarian crisis'

It was not immediately evident if the effort was successful. Haiti's National Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fuel blockade has created a humanitarian crisis so severe that the United Nations has discussed sending a strike force to open the terminal and resume fuel distribution.

Shortages of gasoline and diesel have crippled economic activity and forced businesses, hospitals and many schools to scale back operations or shut their doors.

Also on Thursday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned that unremitting armed violence has precipitated Haiti's descent into the worst human rights and humanitarian situation in decades.

Urgent solutions to this "protracted, multifaceted crisis" must be found, he stressed

"People are being killed by firearms, they are dying because they do not have access to safe drinking water, food, healthcare, women are being gang raped with impunity. The levels of insecurity and the dire humanitarian situation have been devastating for the people of Haiti," Turk said.

Source: Reuters