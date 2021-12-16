Fast News

The missionaries were abducted on October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful gangs.

There were five children in the group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. (AP)

The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed.

The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, on Thursday confirmed to The Associated Press Agency that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.

“We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement.

“Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe.”

The Ohio group said it hopes to provide more information later.

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on October 16. There were five children in the group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.

Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organisation.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met.

Authorities had said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear that included the children in the group.

Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies