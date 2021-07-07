Fast News

The president’s killing comes amid deepening political and economic instability and a spike in gang violence.

In this February 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (AP)

Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has said he has taken charge of the country after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by a commando.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim Premier Joseph said in a statement on Wednesday adding that Moise's wife, First Lady Martine Moise, is hospitalised.

Joseph said he was now in charge of the country.

"The president was assassinated at his home by foreigners who spoke English and Spanish," Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

Weeks of unprecedented gang violence across Haiti, dozens dead, thousands displaced. And now Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated in his house overnight. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 7, 2021

Spike in violence and growing instability

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

The nation of more than 11 million people had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under Moise's rule.

Its economic, political and social woes have deepened, with gang violence spiking heavily in the capital of Port-au-Prince, inflation spiraling and food and fuel becoming scarcer at times in a country where 60 percent of the population makes less than $2 a day.

These troubles come as Haiti still tries to recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew that struck in 2016.

BREAKING: Haiti’s PM Claude Joseph officially confirms on Caribbean FM the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse early this morning. According to him, the attack was carried out by a commando group made up of foreign elements. Martine Moïse was injured & hospitalized. https://t.co/2HiXbB3Ecy — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) July 7, 2021

Rule by decree

Moise, 53, had been ruling by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections, which led to Parliament being dissolved.

Opposition leaders have accused him of seeking to increase his power, including approving a decree that limited the powers of a court that audits government contracts and another that created an intelligence agency that answers only to the president.

In recent months, opposition leaders demanded the he step down, arguing that his term legally ended in February 2021.

Moise and supporters maintained that his term began when he took office in early 2017, following a chaotic election that forced the appointment of a provisional president to serve during a year-long gap.

Haiti was scheduled to hold general elections later this year.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies