Fast News

At least three hostages including Rabbi are believed to remain inside a Dallas-area synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials.

Dallas mayor said that as a precaution, Dallas police is deploying additional patrols to synagogues and other sites. (AP)

One of several hostages being held at a synagogue in Dallas-area has been released, US police said.

Special forces are negotiating with a man who has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during services on Saturday that were being streamed live, according to media reports.

"Shortly after 5:00 pm (2300 GMT), a male hostage was released uninjured," the Colleyville police department said in a statement.

"This man will be reunited with his family as soon as possible and he does not require medical attention," the statement added.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted on Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel, northeast of Fort Worth.

At least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorised to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said.

Authorities are still trying to discern a precise motive for the attack.

The law enforcement officials said investigators have not positively identified the man and cautioned that the information was based on a preliminary investigation as the situation was still rapidly developing.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont said an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue. But she could not say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth.

The president of the Union for Reform Judaism, Rabbi Rick Jacobs, said on Twitter the union was "very grateful to law enforcement who are working to free the hostages."

"We deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support for our congregation in Colleyville, Texas," he said.

Klompus said he did not know of any significant previous threats to the congregation.

"We don’t have a security officer on staff but we have what I would say is a very good relationship with the local police," he said.

Biden was briefed on situation

US President Joe Biden was briefed on a crisis at a Texas synagogue, the White House said.

Biden "has been briefed about the developing hostage situation in the Dallas area," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter.

"Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was monitoring the situation closely. “We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers,” he wrote on Twitter.

Israel’s consul general in Houston is on her way to the scene of the incident, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement, adding that Israeli officials “are in close contact with American law enforcement agencies.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies