Demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature erupted after the country's 2021 budget saw educational and health spending cuts.

A demonstrator gestures after setting on fire an office of the Congress building during a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City on November 21, 2020. (AFP)

Hundreds of protesters have broken into Guatemala's Congress and burned part of the building amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a budget that cut educational and health spending.

The protest came Saturday as about 7,000 people were demonstrating in front of the National Palace in Guatemala City against the budget, which protesters say was negotiated and passed by legislators in secret while the Central American country was distracted by the fallout of back-to-back hurricanes and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Video on social media showed flames shooting out a window in the legislative building. According to media reports, security agents fired tear gas at protestors and there were people injured.

Giammattei condemned the fires in his Twitter account Saturday.

“Anyone who is proven to have participated in the criminal acts will be punished with the full force of the law." He wrote that he defended people’s right to protest, “but neither can we allow people to vandalise public or private property.”

The president said he had been meeting with various groups to present changes to the controversial budget.

#GUATEMALA'S CONGRESS IS LITERALLY ON FIRE RIGHT NOW: pic.twitter.com/A51CDLkzSI — Sandra Cuffe (@Sandra_Cuffe) November 21, 2020

Funding cuts

Discontent had been building over the 2021 budget on social media and clashes erupted during demonstrations on Friday. Guatemalans were angered because lawmakers approved $65,000 to pay for meals for themselves, but cut funding for coronavirus patients and human rights agencies.

Vice President Guillermo Castillo has offered to resign, telling Giammattei that both men should resign their positions “for the good of the country." He also suggested vetoing the approved budget, firing government officials and attempting more outreach to various sectors around the country.

Giammattei had not responded publicly to that proposal and Castillo did not share the president’s reaction to his proposal. Castillo said he would not resign alone.

The spending plan was negotiated in secret and approved by the congress before dawn Wednesday. It also passed while the country was distracted by the fallout of hurricanes Eta and Iota, which brought torrential rains to much of Central America.

The Roman Catholic Church leadership in Guatemala also called on Giammattei to veto the budget Friday.

“It was a devious blow to the people because Guatemala was between natural disasters, there are signs of government corruption, clientelism in the humanitarian aid,” said Jordan Rodas, the country’s human rights prosecutor.

He said the budget appeared to favour ministries that have historically been hotspots of corruption.

Angry protesters stormed #Guatemala's Congress building and set it on fire during a protest to demand the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, following the approval of a budget cutting educational and health. pic.twitter.com/9a7Urw0sel — th1an1 (@th1an1) November 21, 2020

Protesters in Guatemala brought a guillotine to Congress pic.twitter.com/aNPwQy7kSo — lime 🖤🤍💙 (@Hezbolsonaro) November 21, 2020

