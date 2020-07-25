Fast News

The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, Hanna could bring a life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding, with up to 15 inches of rain in pockets of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico.

A satellite image shows Hurricane Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Texas, US, July 25, 2020. (NOAA/Handout / Reuters)

Storm Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, was forecast to make landfall on the Texas coast on Saturday, threatening one of the nation's Covid-19 hot spots with storm surge and flooding.

Hanna was about 120 km east-northeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said on Saturday morning.

"Additional strengthening is forecast before Hanna makes landfall later today," the Miami-based forecaster said, adding that the hurricane will rapidly weaken after it moves inland.

Video footage on Twitter of Port Aransas in Nueces County, Texas showed gray skies and lashing waves that had already engulfed a beach ahead of the storm's landfall.

INNER CORE of Hurricane Hanna is arriving here in North Padre Island southeast of Corpus Christi, TX. Large eye heading for landfall near Baffin Bay. Max sustained winds of 80 mph! 3D tracking tools on @RadarOmega_WX #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/fx89elVrpI — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 25, 2020

Coronavirus precautions

The storm was projected to hit the coast between Corpus Christi and Brownsville, a region that has struggled to contain outbreaks of Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Cases along the state's coast have soared into the tens of thousands, and more than 400 people in Corpus Christi's city of 325,000 were hospitalised with the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to city data.

On Friday, residents in several Texas communities in Kleberg County, south of Corpus Christi, were urged to evacuate their homes ahead of Hanna's arrival.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb warned residents who live in flood-prone areas to heed coronavirus precautions when deciding to evacuate, the Texas Tribune reported.

"Take several masks with you because you might be there a couple days if you're in a flood area," McComb said, according to the Tribune. "We don't want to expose anyone during this storm...Even when you're in the house, I recommend wearing a mask if you're in crowded conditions."

Hanna will be the second named storm this season to make landfall along the US Gulf of Mexico, after Tropical Storm Cristobal, which hit Louisiana in early June.

Hanna could bring a life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding, with up to 15 inches of rain in pockets of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico.

The storm is not expected to affect offshore oil and gas production. Energy companies have not evacuated workers or shut down production from their Gulf of Mexico platforms because of Hanna.

Source: Reuters