Fast News

Curfew and police force didn’t stop thousands of defiant demonstrators from marching through the streets of the US throughout the night, though some of the rampant destruction seen over the past few nights was quelled.

Protesters reenact the scene where George Floyd was restrained by police while marching in a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd on June 2, 2020, in New York. (AP)

Demonstrators in the US on Wednesday continued nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on Floyd’s neck even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

The protests, in pictures:

Protesters kneel in Times Square in New York, June 2, 2020. (AP)

Protesters defied curfews across the United States as leaders scrambled to stem anger over police racism while President Donald Trump rejected criticism over his use of force to break up a peaceful rally.

Protesters and others are arrested during protests on June 2, 2020 in New York City. (AFP)

Standoffs between police and demonstrators stretched into the night in cities from New York to Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man whose killing has brought once-in-a-generation protests to the nation for the past week.

But there were fewer reports of the looting and violence that had soured street demonstrations in previous nights.

Protesters lie down for a minute of silence in the position George Floyd was in when he died during a rally against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, US June 2, 2020. (Reuters)

"I'm just tired, essentially, of being scared of the police, of not getting justice," said Jada Wallace, an 18-year-old protester outside the White House earlier who said she was ready to risk arrest.

In Washington DC, thousands returned to the streets on Tuesday for a peaceful "Black Lives Matter" march.

Hours after the 7:00 pm curfew, protesters could be heard chanting, as National Guard troops stood on the streets near the White House and helicopters hovered above. Broadcast footage showed police firing tear gas shortly after midnight, but the situation appeared to be calm overall.

A protester and a police officer shake hands in the middle of a standoff during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in New York. (AP)

An 8 pm. curfew didn’t stop thousands of defiant demonstrators from marching through the streets of New York City.

The citywide curfew, which is in place through Sunday, was instated to prevent the widespread damage and destruction that has filled the city’s streets over the last two nights after largely peaceful dayside protests.

A man jumps from the window of a damaged store as protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd continue, in New York City, US, June 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on the citywide curfew, but rejected urging from President Donald Trump and an offer from Governor Andrew Cuomo to bring in the National Guard.

“Everyone, time to go home so we can keep people safe,” he said on WINS-AM radio shortly after the curfew took effect.

Demonstrators raise their fists and kneel as they gather on June 2, 2020 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody. (AFP)

In Minneapolis, Roxie Washington, mother of Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna, told a news conference he was a good man.

"I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took from me....," she said, sobbing. "Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate."

A demonstrator wears a protective face mask reading "black lives matter" as people rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, June 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Minnesota took one of the first concrete actions to address the grievances behind the uprising.

The state launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, looking at possible "systemic discriminatory practices" going back 10 years, Governor Tim Walz tweeted.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies