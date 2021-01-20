Fast News

Some 34 years after first seeking the job, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president, bringing to an end the most tumultuous administration of modern times and charting a new course to tackle Covid-19 and unite a splintered nation.

Welcome to our coverage of Inauguration Day 2021.

Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as 46th president of the United States, assuming the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden, 78, will become the oldest US president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that has been largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance due to the coronavirus, as well as security concerns following the January 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

With only a small number of attendees present, the Democrat will take the oath of office before US Chief Justice John Roberts just after 1700GMT or noon local time, placing his hand on an heirloom Bible that has been in the Biden family for more than a century.

His running mate, Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, will become the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president after she is sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court's first Latinx member.

Trump, who entered the White House four years ago as a brash billionaire outsider, will leave as an increasingly isolated figure – without greeting the Bidens at the White House or attending the inauguration.

He will hold a send-off event at Joint Air Force Base Andrews in the morning, although top Republicans, including Pence, are not expected to attend.

Follow here for updates as they come:

The Biden and Harris families arrive at the Capitol on #InaugurationDay.



Follow along: https://t.co/uq1Bn9DIlI



📷: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/12G6E4Khta — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) January 20, 2021

1540 GMT

Biden arrives at US Capitol for inauguration as 46th president

The Bidens and the Harris family have arrived at the Capitol.

Also at the capitol, former US presidents.

George W Bush and his wife, Laura, were first to arrive at the complex, several hours before Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.

Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton followed shortly thereafter, with each couple arriving in separate motorcades.

The other living former president, 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, previously announced he would not attend Biden’s inauguration. Carter and his wife, 93-year-old Rosalynn Carter, have largely spent the coronavirus pandemic at their home in Plains, Georgia.

Again, a reminder, Trump is the first president since Andrew Johnson not to attend the inauguration of his successor.

1440 GMT

Washington prepped for tense Inauguration Day

Washington braced for a tense inauguration as more than 25,000 National Guard troops stood watch over a barricaded city, emptied of the spectators who usually throng to the quadrennial ritual.

With much of downtown fenced off, security analysts expressed confidence the unprecedented precautions would protect Biden's 1700 GMT (noon EST) oath of office from a major assault, like the attack on the US Capitol two weeks ago to the day that left five people dead.

Few signs of an organised plot to disrupt the inauguration have emerged, experts say, but the threat of "lone wolf" attacks, or violence carried out by radicalized individuals, was still a concern, particularly at state capitals.

Dennis Pluchinsky, a former State Department terrorism analyst, said some right-wing protesters may rally outside Washington's fenced-off central security zone or cause violence there, in a bid to tarnish Biden's message of reuniting the nation.

But he said their disruption shouldn't mar the ceremony. "There is nothing they can do to hurt Biden. I think all they are trying is to fly their flag and poison the inauguration," said Pluchinsky, who is publishing a four-volume history of anti-US extremism.

As Trump left the White House for the final time on Wednesday morning, his helicopter flew over thousands of American and state flags planted in the National Mall, standing in for the hundreds of thousands of people who gathered for past inaugurations to watch the proceedings on big -screen televisions.

Near the Supreme Court, about 20 National Guard soldiers stood watch as a handful of protesters shouted anti-gay and anti-feminist slogans through a bullhorn.

A Trump letter awaits Biden

Trump has left a letter for Biden, a spokesperson has said,

Melania also left a note for Dr Jill, CNN reported.

There was speculation earlier that Trump might break with the 32-year-old tradition of leaving a letter behind for his successor on the Resolute desk in the Oval office.

READ MORE: 5 ways US presidential inauguration 2021 differs from past events

It’s a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

1420 GMT

'A new day'

"It's a new day in America," Joe Biden's first tweet on Inauguration Day.

Biden and his family first attended mass at St Matthew's Cathedral in Washington, DC.

President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/ha2Ou8xDMW — CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2021

1400 GMT

Bidens attend mass with Republican, Democratic Congress leaders

Biden is attended a mass at St Matthew's Cathedral in Washington, DC, accompanied by Democratic and Republican leaders of Congress in a symbol of unity ahead of his inauguration.

The future 46th President of the United States was accompanied by his wife Dr Jill Biden, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and House leader Kevin McCarthy.

1347 GMT

Trump: Have a good life and see you soon

Trump says it's been "an incredible four years" in his last speech as president.

Trump's speech touched on his economic record, his record of highest votes for a sitting president and his Covid-19 vaccine plan.

"We want to pay great love to families who suffered," Trump says as the US hits a record 400,000 deaths due to the virus. In his last weeks in the White House, the president has avoided any references to the pandemic and its victims.

As recently as Friday, governors of several states accused the Trump administration of deception in pledging to immediately distribute millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses from a stockpile that the US health secretary has since acknowledged does not exist.

Trump, whose parting address on Monday night ignored Biden, wished the new administration "great luck and great success".

The president signed off with hints of a comeback on some public platform, saying: "Have a good life and see you soon".

The Trumps then boarded Airforce One for the last time for Florida.

1334 GMT

Trump and Melania landed at Joint Base Andrews to a 21-gun-salute.

1320 GMT

Trump has left the White House

Trump and Melania have left the White House aboard Marine 1 for Joint Base Andrews.

1300 GMT

Trump and Melania are running an hour behind schedule.

Trump and Melania will depart the White House for one last time on Marine 1. A short flight will take them to Joint Base Andrews for one-last President Trump show.

At Joint Base Andrews, Trump will be escorted to a stage for a 21-gun-salute. He will then speak and board Air Force 1 and fly to Mar-a-Lago in Florida

Vice President Mike Pence will not be attending the event to say goodbye, a marker of an increasingly strained relationship.

1230 GMT

Joint Base Andrews ready for Trump farewell

Trump will soon depart from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for his flight to Palm Beach.

The base has been decked with flags, with a brass band preparing and "House of the rising sun" blaring from the speakers ahead of the outgoing president's arrival at the base.

White House travel pool assembling for the drive to Joint Base Andrews on Trump's 1462nd day pic.twitter.com/gCMmxIG9dG — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) January 20, 2021

1030 GMT

Trump, in dead of night, releases his administration from ethics pledge, lobbying ban.

Trump, in one of his final acts of office, released current and former members of his administration from the terms of their ethics pledge, which included a five-year ban on lobbying their former agencies.

Trump signed the one-page revocation of the order on Tuesday, and it was released by the White House shortly after 0600 GMT on Wednesday, hours before his term ends.

The new order states: “Employees and former employees subject to the commitments in Executive Order 13770 will not be subject to those commitments after noon January 20, 2021.”

The ethics pledge was outlined in one of Trump’s first executive orders, signed on January 28, 2017, as part of his campaign pledge to “drain the swamp.”

It required Trump’s political appointees to agree to the lobbying ban, as well as pledge not to undertake work that would require them to register as a “foreign agent” after leaving government. Trump’s order authorised the attorney general to investigate any breaches of the ethics pledge and to pursue civil suits if necessary.

President Bill Clinton signed a similar order with weeks left on his final term, allowing former aides to go directly into lobbying after leaving his administration.

1000 GMT

Biden plans immediate orders on immigration, Covid, environment

Biden will sign 17 orders and actions just hours after being sworn in as US leader to break from policies of departing Trump.

In first-day moves, he will end Trump's much-assailed ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries and halt construction of the wall that Trump ordered on the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration, his aides said.

He will also set a mask mandate on federal properties to stem the spread of Covid-19, restore protections of valuable nature reserves removed by Trump and seek freezes on evictions and protection for millions behind on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also plans to send a bill to Congress to revamp immigration policies and give millions of undocumented migrants living inside the country a path to citizenship that the Trump administration denied.

Jeff Zients, the new president's point-man for fighting the pandemic, said Biden would start by establishing an office of Covid-19 response inside the White House.

A 100-day "masking challenge" will be led with a presidential order for wearing masks in all federal properties and activities, setting the standard for private companies, individual states and communities to follow suit, Zients said.

He will reverse Trump's decision to leave the World Health Organization. Leading US coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci will lead a delegation to take part in the WHO Executive Board meeting on Thursday.

Gina McCarthy, the new administration's chief climate adviser, said returning to the 2016 Paris accord was essential to making fighting climate change a central tenet of Biden administration policy.

Biden will reverse Trump decisions to ease emissions and efficiency standards, and rescind the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, a large project that would bring relatively high-polluting Canadian oil into the US.

Tonight, in Washington, D.C. and across the nation, we came together to honor the over 400,000 Americans we’ve lost to COVID-19. The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but now it’s time we begin to heal and overcome — together. pic.twitter.com/DuWhN1xjNO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

Source: TRTWorld and agencies