Fast News

The coronavirus disease has infected almost 2.2 million people and killed more than 147,000 globally since it first emerged in China's Wuhan. Here are the latest updates for April 17:

In this April 14, 2020 photo, people shop after the lockdown is lifted in Wuhan, China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease outbreak. (Reuters)

Friday, April 17

Russia reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases



Russia reported a record rise of 4,069 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 32,007, the Interfax news agency said.

The number of cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak's early stages.

Philippines reports 25 deaths, 218 more cases

The Philippines' health ministry reported 25 new deaths and 218 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 5,878, while 387 people have died. It added that 52 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 487.

China's Wuhan raises number of deaths by 1,290



Chinese Wuhan city has raised its number of Covid-19 fatalities by 1,290, or 50 percent of earlier reported cases.

State media said the earlier undercount had been due to the insufficient admission capabilities at overwhelmed medical facilities at the peak of the outbreak.

Wuhan's revised death toll of 3,869 is the most in China. Numbers of total cases in the city of 11 million were also raised by 325 to 50,333, accounting for about two-thirds of China’s total 82,367 announced cases.

Thailand reports 28 new cases, one more death



Thailand reported 28 new cases and one more death, an 85-year-old woman who had other health complications.

Of the new cases, 16 were linked to previous cases, five had no links to old cases, and seven are awaiting investigation, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,700 cases and 47 fatalities, while 1,689 patients have recovered and gone home.

US coronavirus death toll passes 32,000

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States reached 32,917, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The toll as of 0030GMT Friday marked an increase of 4,491 deaths in the past 24 hours, by far the highest daily toll in the pandemic so far.

But the figure likely includes "probable" deaths related to Covid-19, which were not previously included.

The US has the highest death toll in the world.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump earlier announced the gradual reopening of a US economy battered by the brutal side effects of an unprecedented effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Australia may keep coronavirus restrictions for a year

Australian public life could be constrained for another year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned, as the country's most populous state mulled sending children to school in shifts.

Australia has so far avoided the high numbers of coronavirus casualties reported around the world after closing its borders and imposing strict "social distancing" measures for the past month.

In response, the daily growth rate of reported new infections has steadied in the low percentage single digits, from about 25 percent several weeks ago, for a total of about 6,500 infections, including 63 deaths.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said some measures, like the rule requiring people to stand at least 1.5 metres apart, would likely remain for several months, given there was no guarantee a vaccine would be developed in that time.

Mexico may have nearly 56,000 cases

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that the country might have as many as 55,951 people infected with the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, twice the estimated number reported last week.

Mexican health officials reported 450 new cases and 37 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 6,297 confirmed cases and 486 deaths.

Citing government models, Lopez-Gatell has said many who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies