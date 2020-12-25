Fast News

The blast in the southern US city left buildings and the road surface charred, as well as glass, tree branches and bricks strewn across the street in an area filled with businesses, restaurants and bars.

Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennesse, December 25, 2020. (AA)

Authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

It is unclear how the remains are related to the Friday explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim.

Two law enforcement officials could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Vehicle explosion in Nashville was intentional act: police

Authorities have said they believe the blast was intentional.

A motorhome exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, shattering windows and injuring three people in what police described as an "intentional act," as investigators searched for clues among scattered debris.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said the 6:30 am (1230GMT) explosion, which shattered glass and damaged buildings, was believed to be “an intentional act.”

Police earlier said they believe a vehicle was involved in the explosion.

He said three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, although none were in critical condition.

A vehicle is on fire after an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce, December 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY NETWORK / Reuters)

In a dramatic sequence of events that shattered the Christmas Day early morning peace, police were responding to calls that gunshots had been fired and arrived on the scene before the vehicle erupted in flames.

Their attention had been drawn to the "suspicious" motorhome in time for a bomb squad to clear the area before the explosion, police spokesman Don Aaron told reporters.

Pictures shared on social media from the immediate aftermath showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from the burning RV and store fronts that had been badly damaged.

US President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, which is being investigated by the FBI and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in addition to the metropolitan police.

Agents offered no possible motive immediately and made no link to any terrorism plot.

"This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues," the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues.

Firefighters said at least three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to local media.

The blast was large enough to be felt several blocks away but the early hour, meant streets were largely empty.

The damage was "limited but it is dramatic," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said, adding that the city was "lucky" the blast had occurred on Christmas when few people were downtown.

"It's unfortunate but any other morning I think it would have been a much worse story."

Police said several people had been moved to a local station for questioning, although no arrests or details of suspects were announced.

US Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee led messages of concern from multiple public figures, saying she was "praying for all those involved" and thanking the "brave first responders for keeping us safe."

Debris litters the road near the site of an explosion in the area of Second and Commerce in Nashville, Tennessee, US, December 25, 2020. (Elliott Anderson/Tennessean.com/USA TODAY NETWORK / Reuters)

Police and fire crews were on the scene, as were investigators from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"Right now, it’s a public safety concern, to make sure everybody is accounted for and to make sure the spread of the fire doesn’t go any further,” Michael Knight, a spokesman for the ATF in Nashville, told The Associated Press.

Black smoke and flames were seen early on Friday billowing from the area, which is packed with bars, restaurants and other retail establishments and is known as the heart of downtown Nashville's tourist scene.

Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard.

A video posted on Facebook shows water pouring down the ceiling of his home. Alarms blare in the background and cries of people in great distress ring in the background. A fire is visible in the street outside. Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, posted said the windows of his home were entirely blown out.

Smoke rises from downtown after an explosion in the area of Second an Commerce, December 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY NETWORK / Reuters)

“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible,” he said.

“It felt like a bomb. It was that big,” he told The Associated Press.

“There were about four cars on fire. I don’t know if it was so hot they just caught on fire, and the trees were all blown apart,” he said.

Authorities were on their way to the scene of a report o f a suspicious vehicle when the explosion occurred about 6:30 am Nashville, the capital of the US state of Tennessee, is also the US capital of country music.

